T.I., Royce Da 5’9", Just Blaze, Chill Moody, Solo Lucci And Others Join #HipHopStaysHome Challenge

Many artists continue to join the #HipHopStaysHome movement to stop the spread of COVID-19.

(AllHipHop News) Royce Da 5’9", Just Blaze, MC Lyte, Chuck D, YSN Flow, and several others are promoting The #HipHopStaysHome Challenge, flatten the spread of coronavirus. Tokyo Jetz, Solo Lucci, basketball star-turned-investor Baron Davis, Chill Moody, K-Foxx and others also joined the movement that encourages the Black, Brown and Hip-Hop communities to stay in the home.

T.I., AllHipHop and All Def jump-started the movement earlier this week, hoping that it would help to curtail how COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting communities of color. The partnership also includes Dr. Arabia Mollette, NYC Emergency Physician, who continues to work on the frontlines of the horrific virus and implores people to stay at home to stop the spread.

Some reports have stated that 1 of 2 and upwards of 70% of Black people are coronavirus victims despite being much less of the population in cities like Detroit.

Rapper Chill Moody revealed his penchant for painting in his time in quarantine.

Some other examples are cooking with the kids, video-gaming, playing cards, baking cookies, cleaning the garage, working out, meditation, Netflix watch parties and anything else that shows #HipHopStaysHome.

Using the hashtag, the Hip-Hop Community will submit video footage of the things they enjoy and AllHipHop and All Def will repost the videos.

For updates go to @AllHipHopcom.

“The #HipHopStaysHome Challenge is a movement that we are very passionate about at AllHipHop and All Def because we are just trying to find safe and innovative ways of how to spend time at home with your family and loved ones while being on your phones. At the end of the day, all we want is for you to stay home and stay safe,” mentioned Chuck Creekmur, CEO of AllHipHop.