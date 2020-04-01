T.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Opens Up About Depression

T.I.'s daughter Deyjah decided to get real personal and open up about her mental health in a new YouTube video.

In the clip, the teenager, who the rapper shares with his ex Ms. Niko, says dealing with mental illness "hasn’t gotten easier for me," but insisted she views her battle "way more different" now.

“Transparently speaking, depression and anxiety is something that I’ve been dealing with since about the age of 11,” she explained. “My self-esteem started to become an issue for me in the sixth grade due to bullying. I started to struggle with understanding what it was that I was feeling and I definitely knew that I wasn’t able to express what it was that I was going through.”

Deyjah also revealed she turned to “self-inflicted coping mechanisms that weren’t too healthy or beneficial to me or my growth,” and admitted that she had suicidal thoughts.

“There have been multiple times where I couldn’t really envision the evolution of myself due to the fact that I just felt really unmotivated and I also repeatedly had thoughts of me not being here anymore,” Deyjah said.

She added: “The way that I viewed depression and anxiety at 11 is way more different than I experience it now at 18. In other words, it hasn’t gotten easier for me.

“However, please don’t let this give you the idea that you won’t get better. It’s really just about healing you and your inner child to prevent any open wounds from carrying into adulthood.”

The comments come after Deyjah made headlines last year after the Jefe star confessed to having his daughter's hymen checked to ensure she is still a virgin, leading to his daughter liking several defamatory comments about him online. He has since apologized for the controversial admission.