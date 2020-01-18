AllHipHop
Login

T.I.'s Son Involved In Shocking Bathroom Brawl

AllHipHop Staff
by

The rap star's son was caught on camera in a vicious fight with another student at school.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper T.I.’s son King Harris has been filmed having a bathroom brawl with another kid.

The 15-year old is the son of T.I. and Tiny Harris. The edited 8-second clip shows Harris, an aspiring rapper, exchanging punches and blows with another boy.

King Harris whose stage name is “Kid Saiyan” is seen throwing his opponent against the wall and then elbowing his ribs.

King can be observed trading punches, ducking blows and giving and receiving a few hits.

There are conflicting reports as to why the fight started in the first place.

“He know he lost and I know he lost. He cannot fight," King said in some deleted Tweets.

Comments
Pop Smoke Accused Of Stealing $375,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneThis is some intelligent shit.
Quavo Throws Punches In Paris After Club Security Fails To Recognize Him
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
BigMuff274
BigMuff274Like the French know who this nigga is?! U ain't nobody but a nigga over there!..... With money...... That's it!
Rae Sremmurd's Mom Says Her Son Could Have Killed Her Too
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Eminem's 'Music To Be Murdered By' Album Makes References To Mass Tragedies
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
9
Last Reply· by
MeTheGod
MeTheGodGood point he is one of the GOATs there can’t be just one.
Offset's Success In Paris Makes Cardi B Horny
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDThis is awesome. Who don't want to come home to that? Make you want to go harder. If it works for them then right on
Kanye West Criticized For Bringing Sunday Service To Anti-LGBTQ Event
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Principles101
Principles101If they want perform in a event like this, it’s their right. Just as it is the right for the LGBTQ community to flaunt…
Mac Miller's Posthumous Album 'Circles' Released
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
WhiggerBee
WhiggerBeeGone too early-but never forgotten. …
Cheetos Puts Big Bucks Behind MC Hammer With Super Bowl Commercial
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDYeah Hammer!!! Get that money!!
B2K Star Raz B Busted For Drunk Driving
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Mariah Carey Reacts To Being Voted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment