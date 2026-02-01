T.I.’s Studio Scene of Fatal Shooting, Second Since 2022

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A man died after being shot outside T.I.’s Super Sound Studios in Atlanta, marking the second violent incident at the location since 2022.

A man died Saturday morning (January 31) after being shot outside Super Sound Studios in Atlanta, the recording facility owned by rapper T.I.

Atlanta police officers heard gunshots a little after 3:00 A.M. Officers were flagged down after reports of a person shot near 588 Trabert Avenue NW. The victim sustained an apparent gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries. Police haven’t released his age or identity.

This marks the second shooting at the same location in less than four years. In June 2022, two men opened fire on a car outside the studio around 3:30 A.M. The victim was sitting in his car at the location.

Another car pulled up and two men got out and started shooting before speeding away. Police never identified the shooters or revealed what led to that attack.

The victim in that incident survived after being taken to the hospital in stable condition.

T.I. purchased the historic Atlanta recording studio in early 2020. The facility was previously known as Silent Sound Studios and was originally owned by LaFace collaborator Daryl Simmons since 1996.

Whitney Houston was reportedly the first artist to record at the studio when it opened. The facility has hosted major artists including Justin Bieber, Skrillex, Jennifer Hudson and Young Thug.

T.I. and his partner, chief engineer Elliot Carter, renamed the facility Super Sound Studios after the purchase. Carter told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that T.I. wanted to preserve the studio’s 25-year history.

“We were in the right time and right place,” Carter said. “Tip wanted to keep the studio a studio. It’s 25 years of history. He didn’t want it to leave.”