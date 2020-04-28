T.I. Says Its "Premature" To Open Non-Essential Businesses

T.I. believes its too soon to open up non-essential businesses in Georgia due to the COVID-19 pandemic devastating the state.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper T.I. disagrees with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's decision to start lifting restrictions during the coronavirus lockdown.

The rapper told U.S. TV show Extra he believes it's "premature" to begin opening non-essential services like hair salons and gyms, as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country.

“I think that it’s premature… to put it bluntly. We’re not at a point where we’ve flattened the curve yet," he said. “I think it’s still hitting our hospitals pretty hard and I think it may have been a premature decision.

"The thing is, we have voices within our culture and the ecosystem of our city, and we speak for the majority when we say, ‘Man, we think it’s time to sit tight and wait on the next move.’ I think that’s kind of how people are going to follow through.”

The star went on to suggest the U.S. government's handling of the pandemic has been flawed, as he reflected that, "Some of the things just based off what science is saying and common sense tells me that some stuff is kind of off the mark."

The star insisted that, for now, he isn’t making any changes in his quarantine life despite the lift on some restrictions, affirming: “I’m going to keep it the same way I’ve been doing it, you know."

T.I. is enjoying the time with the family at home, saying, “It’s been phenomenal. I actually appreciate the time to wind down and actually reacclimate myself to my home and spend time with the kids, family. It’s been great.”

He's not the only star to call out Kemp on the move, with rapper Cardi B lashing out at the decision online, suggesting the Governor favored "capitalism" over the health and wellbeing of citizens.