T.I. Says Kanye West Has Gone "Too Far" Talking About Harriet Tubman

The rap star hosted a memorable press conference to kick off his bid for the White House in November.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West made headlines for all the wrong reasons following his first presidential campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday.

The "Gold Digger" hitmaker wore a bulletproof 'Security' vest as he took over the Exquis Event Center, as he shared his beliefs about slavery, social media, and the opioid crisis in America amid his bid to take over the White House in November.

While the star discussed his anti-abortion stance, revealing his mom Donda - the namesake of his forthcoming album - "saved his life" after his dad pressured her for an abortion, and admitting he asked wife Kim Kardashian to do the same with daughter North, it was his views about activist Harriet Tubman that riled fans.

During the rally, Kanye claimed the activist, who fled a slave plantation before returning 19 times, helping at least 300 others to freedom via the “Underground Railroad” - the network of secret routes that enabled their escape - did not free slaves, insisting, "She just had them work for other white people!"

T.I. had some strong words for the rap star when he heard Kanye's controversial statement.

"Nahhhh WE Can't let you do that Ye'....What WE NOT gon do is slander nor disrespect the legacy of our heroic Queen Harriet Tubman by telling falsities in an attempt to discredit the contributions she made to LIBERATE OUR PEOPLE‼️ Cuzz U BUGGIN‼️ THIS IS ABSOLUTELY TOO FAR‼️ I truly hope you either have a logical explanation for all this... or get the medical attention you so desperately need Bro. I say this with love and sincerity," T.I. said.

Taking to Twitter in their hordes, fans slammed the rapper-turned-politician, who suffers from bipolar disorder, with "The View" co-host Meghan McCain writing: "Kanye West needs serious help, not media coverage."

"Kanye West needs help, and it’s a shame that him not getting it is going to cost the Black community which he once cared for so deeply," added writer Frederick Joseph, as others called on the media to "stop picking on Kanye West, and get the man the help he needs right now".

"If Kanye West is having a meltdown maybe it’s best for the press to just leave him alone and encourage him to get the help that he needs as a human being," another reflected. "Judging his outrageous comments about Harriet Tubman and other matters is not going to help the situation if he is not well."

Kanye has yet to respond to his critics on Twitter - however, he did share two sketches of the White House, with the worlds "Vision" and "The West Wing", alongside the hashtag "2020VISION."