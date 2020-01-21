T.I. Talks Trap Music Museum's First Female Exhibit Honoring Cardi B & Nicki Minaj

(AllHipHop News) The Atlanta Hip Hop industry came out to the Trap Music Museum to take part in the unveiling of a new exhibit celebrating the musical and cultural impact of two rap superstars. Both Cardi B and Nicki Minaj were honored with permanent installations at Tip "T.I." Harris' gallery.

"Ever since the Trap Music Museum opened, one of the most common questions posed to us was, ‘Why aren’t there any exhibits showcasing women?’ We were always committed to honoring women who contributed to the culture, but finally found a way to truly elevate and celebrate two of the best," says Harris.

He continues, "The Nicki Minaj and Cardi B exhibits lift two of the greatest to their rightful place within the Trap Muzik Universe." The Nicki Minaj installation features a "Beez in the Trap" dollhouse. The Cardi B installation features a stripper pole on a raised checkered platform.

Set Design: Set By Skye; Photo Credit: Brandon Robinson

Previously, the Lil Trap House Pop Up Exhibition In Los Angeles included a display that essentially showed Cardi B and Nicki Minaj sharing a throne. T.I. had to respond to critics that took issue with the two New York City-raised rivals being presented on an equal level.

"Everybody [was like], 'How could you? [Cardi] hasn't been rapping long enough! She ain't put out enough! You're being disrespectful to Nicki!' When does celebrating two queens become disrespectful to one? I never understood that," said T.I. in 2019. "This is an acknowledgment. Both of these young ladies have struggled and overcame obstacles and defied the odds to put themselves in positions to represent [themselves] and the next generation."

The expediTIously podcast host has also advocated for the "Motorsport" collaborators to reconcile and record music together again. Last year, T.I. stated, "I think they can both co-exist. I don't think nothing Cardi do can interrupt nothing Nicki does and nothing Nicki do can interrupt [nothing Cardi does]."