AllHipHop
Login

T.I. Talks Trap Music Museum's First Female Exhibit Honoring Cardi B & Nicki Minaj

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker and the "Beez in the Trap" spitter are presented side-by-side inside the Travis Street building.

(AllHipHop News) The Atlanta Hip Hop industry came out to the Trap Music Museum to take part in the unveiling of a new exhibit celebrating the musical and cultural impact of two rap superstars. Both Cardi B and Nicki Minaj were honored with permanent installations at Tip "T.I." Harris' gallery.

"Ever since the Trap Music Museum opened, one of the most common questions posed to us was, ‘Why aren’t there any exhibits showcasing women?’ We were always committed to honoring women who contributed to the culture, but finally found a way to truly elevate and celebrate two of the best," says Harris.

He continues, "The Nicki Minaj and Cardi B exhibits lift two of the greatest to their rightful place within the Trap Muzik Universe." The Nicki Minaj installation features a "Beez in the Trap" dollhouse. The Cardi B installation features a stripper pole on a raised checkered platform.

Nicki X Cardi IMG_7884
Set Design: Set By Skye; Photo Credit: Brandon Robinson

Previously, the Lil Trap House Pop Up Exhibition In Los Angeles included a display that essentially showed Cardi B and Nicki Minaj sharing a throne. T.I. had to respond to critics that took issue with the two New York City-raised rivals being presented on an equal level.

"Everybody [was like], 'How could you? [Cardi] hasn't been rapping long enough! She ain't put out enough! You're being disrespectful to Nicki!' When does celebrating two queens become disrespectful to one? I never understood that," said T.I. in 2019. "This is an acknowledgment. Both of these young ladies have struggled and overcame obstacles and defied the odds to put themselves in positions to represent [themselves] and the next generation."

The expediTIously podcast host has also advocated for the "Motorsport" collaborators to reconcile and record music together again. Last year, T.I. stated, "I think they can both co-exist. I don't think nothing Cardi do can interrupt nothing Nicki does and nothing Nicki do can interrupt [nothing Cardi does]."

https___s3-us-west-2.amazonaws
Will Smith Admits He Was Unhappy With "Men In Black" Sequels
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneIf they do a 4th off the success of this one, that’ll definitely be a Cash grab. He should be upset with some of his…
Check Out The Trailer For The DJ Screw Bio-Series 'All Screwed Up'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Future Opens Pop-Up Restaurant In Atlanta To Sell Merch
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Bambee
BambeeWow.. impressed.. …
Joe Budden Responds To Eminem Calling Him "Traitor Joe"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Bambee
BambeeEm has too many feuds.. I think he thrives on that.. …
Beyoncé Thanks Fans, Friends & Family For Success Of Ivy Park X Adidas Launch
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Yourdaddy79
Yourdaddy79I want to know why is she still throwing up those signs? she is not a blood so has anyone checked her about that or…
J. Cole Explains How 'The New Jim Crow' Inspired Him To Not Rap About Himself
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Bambee
BambeeI was becoming tired of him rapping about himself at a time.. …
Cop Mistakenly Shot 2KBABY's Associate In Lenox Square Mall
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Bambee
BambeeThat's pathetic.. https://www.dredds.info/2020/01/meek-mill-looks-cute-in-his-grade-school-throwback-photo.html
Hip-Hop Business Expert Wendy Day Launches ‘20/20 Vision’ Daily Video Series
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
1
Last Reply· by
charlly
charllyFrom this post, I came to know about Wendy day, an entrepreneur, author, and artist manager. It will be a stroke of…
Westside Gunn Announces New Album As Griselda Crew Kicks Of 2020 With Power Moves
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
2
Last Reply· by
Bambee
BambeeAnticipating.. …
Tyler The Creator Hunts Down Woman To Buy Her Sunglasses
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Sircripalot
SircripalotTyler is not from Yonkers, he's not even from NY, he's not even from the east coast