T.I. Teaching New Course At Clark Atlanta University

The Father of Trap Music is leading a brand new course to teach students the business of trap music.

(AllHipHop News) Clark Atlanta University, one of the top schools in the Atlanta University Center, is known for training some of the music industry's most talented stars.

Chaka Zulu from DTP and Spotify graduated from there.

Chaka Pilgrim from Roc Nation counts herself as an alum. Half of the DJ crew, The Superfriends, DJ Trauma, and DJ Mars are from the Class of 95 and producer Bryan-Michael Cox (hitmaker for Usher, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige and so many more) rocks that red and black like a fraternity.

While Lil Jon didn’t go to Clark, before he became a star, he used to hang out there.

Even Mase went to Clark after his Bad Boy days. The school is Hip-Hop friendly.

So, it should come as no surprise that T.I. was pegged to teach with Dr. Melva Williams ethnomusicological nature of Trap music.

Recently announced, the university is partnering with T.I. to create “an amazing experience” for their undergraduate program for the upcoming Fall semester.

T.I. shared, “HBCUs have a vital role in our community and have managed to withstand even while being some of the most under-resourced institutions.

“Our national HBCUs continue to underscore the fact that we have always had to do more with less.” He continues, “I am excited to be partnering with Clark Atlanta University in my hometown – Atlanta.”

The Father of Trap will create and teach programming with Dr. Melva K. Williams around the class subject, “Business of Trap Music.”

“I applaud their innovative approach to ensuring their students are educated beyond the traditional textbook curriculum. I am honored to lend my voice and unique experiences to the betterment of today's young people and to do my part to lift the legacy of historically Black colleges and universities across the nation." T.I. said.

T.I. is slated to start teaching at Clark Atlanta University in the Fall.