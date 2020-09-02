AllHipHop
T.I. To Deliver Keynote At Southern University Law Center

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Rapper T.I. has been tapped as the highlight of a two-day virtual entertainment and sports symposium taking place this month.

(AllHipHop News) Clifford “T.I.” Harris is a little more than just your average rapper.

He is iconic and has bridged the culture with politics, social justice, and entrepreneurship.

So it makes sense for T.I. to be the perfect guest to deliver the keynote address at Southern University Law Center’s virtual Sports and Entertainment Symposium on Saturday, Sept. 19th.

“Beyond the screen and recording booth, Harris served on the Mayor of Atlanta’s Transition Team, where he focused on policy and legislation; and currently serves on the Reimagining Atlanta Task Force, aimed at creating restorative practices and a community-driven approach to addressing incarceration,” a public release from Southern University reads.

“He has been recognized most recently as a thought leader at the United States Capitol and during the Operation Hope and Forbes Magazine business conferences. His community focus is around driving economic mobility and equity in vulnerable, underserved communities.”

The two-day event will also feature USA Track and Field's deputy General Counsel, Donald Woodard, as well as numerous panelists who will discuss the entertainment business, sports and other topics throughout the virtual symposium.

Students can attend for $10 while the general public can watch for $50. Register here. 

