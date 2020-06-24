AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

T.I. To Help Present “Business Of Trap Music” At Clark Atlanta University

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The man behind the Trap Music Museum is taking his talents to an HBCU in ATL.

(AllHipHop News) College students in Atlanta will have the chance to learn about a Hip Hop sub-genre that has become a global phenomenon. Clark Atlanta University President George T. French Jr. is teaming with recording artist Tip “T.I.” Harris.

“In higher education, it is important that we challenge, empower and equip our students with the proper resources to excel,” said French. “I believe the best way to do this is to understand their culture and create life-long experiences that will not only motivate our scholars but present them with opportunities to help them become globally competitive."

Harris and Higher Education Leadership Foundation co-founder Dr. Melva K. Williams are presenting the “Business of Trap Music" at CAU. Williams wanted to expose T.I.'s life, career, entrepreneurial success, and experiences to the historically black colleges and universities.

"HBCUs have a vital role in our community and have managed to withstand even while being some of the most under-resourced institutions,” said Harris. “Our national HBCUs continue to underscore the fact that we have always had to do more with less. I am excited to be partnering with Clark Atlanta University in my hometown – Atlanta.”

The three-time Grammy winner added, "I applaud their innovative approach to ensuring their students are educated beyond the traditional textbook curriculum. I am honored to lend my voice and unique experiences to the betterment of today's young people and to do my part to lift the legacy of historical black colleges and universities across the nation."

unnamed

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lil Yachty Responds To Reports He Crashed His Ferrari

The Georgia-based rapper is said to be okay.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ToAndFro

Noname Apologizes For J. Cole Response "Song 33" Causing A Distraction

The Chicago wordsmith says she's donating her portion of earnings from the song to mutual aid funds.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Noname

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

QueenMalaysia718

Diddy's Revolt Network Fires Back At Eminem

The media company says it wants to focus back on "our" movement.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Kpaa

EXCLUSIVE: Lecrae Reveals What He Told Chick-fil-A CEO After Shoe Shining Incident

More shocking footage has emerged from Lecrae’s interview with Pastor Louie Giglio and Chick-fil-A CEO, Don Cathy and the rap star has something to say about it!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

TheRaydioTwins

Lil Baby Scores His Highest Charting Song With "The Bigger Picture"

It has been a big week for the Atlanta rhymer.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Teyana Taylor Talks Recruiting Erykah Badu For "Lowkey" & Addresses Racism

The NYC singer-songwriter released 'The Album' on Juneteenth.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Bubba Wallace Gets Support From NASCAR; Speaks On Noose Incident

Bubba Wallace sat down with The View today to discuss the shocking hate crime perpetrated against him at NASCAR, after someone put a noose in his garage stall.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Dsse

Lil Baby Blasts Walmart For Selling Fake 4PF Pendants

It looks like the knockoff chains are on sale for $25-$75.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Southcidal3

6lack Dropping His Own Hot Sauce And Readying New Music

6lack is releasing his own line of hot sauce in addition to some brand new music for the fans.

Kershaw St. Jawnson