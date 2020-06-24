T.I. To Help Present “Business Of Trap Music” At Clark Atlanta University

The man behind the Trap Music Museum is taking his talents to an HBCU in ATL.

(AllHipHop News) College students in Atlanta will have the chance to learn about a Hip Hop sub-genre that has become a global phenomenon. Clark Atlanta University President George T. French Jr. is teaming with recording artist Tip “T.I.” Harris.

“In higher education, it is important that we challenge, empower and equip our students with the proper resources to excel,” said French. “I believe the best way to do this is to understand their culture and create life-long experiences that will not only motivate our scholars but present them with opportunities to help them become globally competitive."

Harris and Higher Education Leadership Foundation co-founder Dr. Melva K. Williams are presenting the “Business of Trap Music" at CAU. Williams wanted to expose T.I.'s life, career, entrepreneurial success, and experiences to the historically black colleges and universities.

"HBCUs have a vital role in our community and have managed to withstand even while being some of the most under-resourced institutions,” said Harris. “Our national HBCUs continue to underscore the fact that we have always had to do more with less. I am excited to be partnering with Clark Atlanta University in my hometown – Atlanta.”

The three-time Grammy winner added, "I applaud their innovative approach to ensuring their students are educated beyond the traditional textbook curriculum. I am honored to lend my voice and unique experiences to the betterment of today's young people and to do my part to lift the legacy of historical black colleges and universities across the nation."