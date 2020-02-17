AllHipHop
T-Pain Puts Business Skills To Use With Acquisition Of Offensive Domain Name

Mike Winslow
by

T-Pain bought an explicit domain name calling him out and turned it into a new clothing line.

(AllHipHop News) T-Pain put his shrewd business skills to use when he defended his brand name from a troll trying to disparage his name.

An unknown person bought the domain name FuckTpain.com to annoy the world-famous rapper, who also hosts the hit TV show "T-Pain's School of Business" on Fuse.

Instead of sending his lawyers to sue the owner to have the website taken down for infringing on his name, T-Pain decided to make an executive decision.

The "Buy U A Drank" hitmaker reached out to the owner of the offensive URL, entered into negotiations and ultimately, purchased and obtained control of the domain name.

"My dawg sent me the http://fucktpain.com link and instead of trying to take it down and hurt the person that put time into making the site," T-Pain explained. "I simply purchased it from them and now all the profit comes to me. Got it? So buy it up!! I’d appreciate it."

Instead of shutting the site down, T-Pain and his label Cinematic Music Group turned the URL into a new clothing brand, which is on sale now with other quirky merch for sale, like the "Auto-Tune Sucks" T-shirt.

T-Pain Sucks
New T-Pain shirt.F-Tpain.com
