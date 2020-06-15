AllHipHop
T-Pain Releases "Get Up" Music Video In Solidarity With #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Malcolm X's words about oppression and exploitation open the track.

(AllHipHop News) Numerous recording artists have spent the last few weeks using their art to shine a light on what is happening in society at the moment. Singer/songwriter T-Pain released the new record "Get Up" as #BlackLivesMatter protests against police brutality and racism spread across the globe.

“This song was actually meant to come out at the end of March, but I decided to switch it out last minute and release 'Wake Up Dead' with Chris Brown first," says T-Pain. "We had all of the artwork and marketing assets created months ago."

He continues, "It’s very ironic because it all has so much more meaning to it now with everything going on in the world. I thought it was silly to hold this song. I want people to be motivated, inspired, and to continue to Get Up and push forward.” 

"Get Up" opens with a snippet from a speech by Malcolm X. Proceeds from sales and streaming revenue of the single will be donated to the Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice organization.

