T-Pain Says He Has No Issues With Travis Scott

AllHipHop Staff

T-Pain is denying growing reports that he has some sort of problem with Travis Scott after he recounted a wild story in the studio.

(AllHipHop News) Hip-Hop star T-Pain has made it clear he has no issues with Travis Scott after recently recalling how the rapper once fell asleep on him during a studio session.

The "Buy U a Drank" hitmaker went public with the tale in a Twitch livestream last week, revealing Travis and his entourage had paid him a visit prior to the 2018 release of the MC's album Astroworld.

During the studio meeting, T-Pain was given a preview of the project, and was inspired to put together some of his own beats for Travis.

However, just minutes later, he discovered the rapper and his pals had all passed out.

"I started going in about how I do production," T-Pain explained. "The whole time I'm looking at my computer... Then I turned around. Everybody in the room (was) f##king asleep. Knocked the f##k out."

He then shared a funny detail about the incident: "Travis is also somehow asleep standing up. Don't know how. Can't f##king tell you. Don't know what the f##k happened," he shrugged. "Bro, I was only talking for like three or four minutes!"

The news has had some fans accusing Travis of disrespecting T-Pain, but the 34 year old is adamant he took no offense.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, he wrote, "Come on y'all. It ain't that serious (sic). s##t happens all the time. Me and @trvisXX cool."

Travis has yet to comment on the news.

