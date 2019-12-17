AllHipHop
Login

Tahiry Blasts 'Love & Hip Hop' For "Editing" Scene Involving Joe Budden

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The former urban model is not pleased about a segment that aired on the program.

(AllHipHop News) Reality show veteran Tahiry Jose is back on Love & Hip Hop: New York for the latest season. However, she is already claiming the VH1 series is purposely portraying her in the wrong way.

One scene showed Tahiry meeting with her ex-boyfriend Joe Budden. During an on-screen interview with a producer, it appeared as if Jose expressed possibly being open to date Budden once again.

Tahiry quickly slammed the series on Instagram. She wrote:

YA’ll TRIED IT!!!! EDITING IS A B*TCH! #LHHNY 🙄 THAT WAS NEVER MY ANSWER BUT I GUESS THATS WHAT THE WORLD WANTS TO SEE 🥱

Love & Hip Hop: New York season 10 premiered on December 16. Besides, Tahiry Jose, former cast members Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin also rejoined the show. Joe Budden, Cyn Santana, Remy Ma, Papoose, Safaree Samuels, Erica Mena, Yandy Smith-Harris, Kimbella Vanderhee, and Chrissy Lampkin star on the program as well.

Rapper Boosie Robbed Of Jewelry In Georgia
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
7
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUWhomever did this is lucky they robbed the new Boosie and not the old Boosie. New Boosie is just gonaa let it play out…
The Game Recalls Michael Jackson Asking Him To Squash His Beef With 50 Cent
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Carlie M. Dumas
Carlie M. DumasMichael Holman is given me an extraordinary chance to get this Rescues Package. I saw this bundle as unreasonably…
EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors Concerned About R. Kelly's Reading Issues & Demand Video Conference
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
111
Last Reply· by
KEQMAC
KEQMACyour saying they wasn’t older enough 2 consent but that wen tha parents should have stepped n but instead their mindset…
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Trolls Saying "She Belongs To The Streets"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
22
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBU@Snowbunny: Babe you are certainly entitled to your opinion regardless of how ill-informed it may be, it is your right…
BREAKING: Tekashi69 Gets Prison Time In RICO Case
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUHe will probably do less that a year since he has already done a year he will get time served for that. He will be in PC…
R. Kelly Beamed Into Court To Plead Not Guilty To Getting Aaliyah A Fake I.D.
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Pjohnson4all
Pjohnson4allThings keep getting worst for Kelly. Lesson learnt from all this show of shame, don't ever do bad and think you will go…
EXCLUSIVE: A Breakdown Of Everyone Tekashi69 Helped Send To Prison
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
1
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinAs I stated in the last article when he gets out (if he makes it out alive?), it will be interesting to see how long of…
‘The Game’ Set To Be Rebooted On The CW
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Kid Cudi Featured In 'Bill & Ted Face The Music' First Look Images
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Chris Brown, Migos, DaBaby & More Join Vewtopia Music Festival Lineup
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Pjohnson4all
Pjohnson4allhttps://www.jbsfinder.com/apply-for-retail-store-supervisor-needed-at-shell-canada-north-york-on-canada/