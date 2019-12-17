Tahiry Blasts 'Love & Hip Hop' For "Editing" Scene Involving Joe Budden

(AllHipHop News) Reality show veteran Tahiry Jose is back on Love & Hip Hop: New York for the latest season. However, she is already claiming the VH1 series is purposely portraying her in the wrong way.

One scene showed Tahiry meeting with her ex-boyfriend Joe Budden. During an on-screen interview with a producer, it appeared as if Jose expressed possibly being open to date Budden once again.

Tahiry quickly slammed the series on Instagram. She wrote:

YA’ll TRIED IT!!!! EDITING IS A B*TCH! #LHHNY 🙄 THAT WAS NEVER MY ANSWER BUT I GUESS THATS WHAT THE WORLD WANTS TO SEE 🥱

Love & Hip Hop: New York season 10 premiered on December 16. Besides, Tahiry Jose, former cast members Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin also rejoined the show. Joe Budden, Cyn Santana, Remy Ma, Papoose, Safaree Samuels, Erica Mena, Yandy Smith-Harris, Kimbella Vanderhee, and Chrissy Lampkin star on the program as well.