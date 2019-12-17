AllHipHop
Login

Tahiry Blasts 'Love & Hip Hop' For "Editing" Scene Involving Joe Budden

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The former urban model is not pleased about a segment that aired on the program.

(AllHipHop News) Reality show veteran Tahiry Jose is back on Love & Hip Hop: New York for the latest season. However, she is already claiming the VH1 series is purposely portraying her in the wrong way.

One scene showed Tahiry meeting with her ex-boyfriend Joe Budden. During an on-screen interview with a producer, it appeared as if Jose expressed possibly being open to date Budden once again.

Tahiry quickly slammed the series on Instagram. She wrote:

YA’ll TRIED IT!!!! EDITING IS A B*TCH! #LHHNY 🙄 THAT WAS NEVER MY ANSWER BUT I GUESS THATS WHAT THE WORLD WANTS TO SEE 🥱

Love & Hip Hop: New York season 10 premiered on December 16. Besides, Tahiry Jose, former cast members Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin also rejoined the show. Joe Budden, Cyn Santana, Remy Ma, Papoose, Safaree Samuels, Erica Mena, Yandy Smith-Harris, Kimbella Vanderhee, and Chrissy Lampkin star on the program as well.

Rapper Boosie Robbed Of Jewelry In Georgia
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
7
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUWhomever did this is lucky they robbed the new Boosie and not the old Boosie. New Boosie is just gonaa let it play out…
The Game Recalls Michael Jackson Asking Him To Squash His Beef With 50 Cent
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Carlie M. Dumas
Carlie M. DumasMichael Holman is given me an extraordinary chance to get this Rescues Package. I saw this bundle as unreasonably…
EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors Concerned About R. Kelly's Reading Issues & Demand Video Conference
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
111
Last Reply· by
KEQMAC
KEQMACyour saying they wasn’t older enough 2 consent but that wen tha parents should have stepped n but instead their mindset…
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Trolls Saying "She Belongs To The Streets"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
19
Last Reply· by
Jaybella
JaybellaYou cannot put card I b in Lil Kim and Foxy Brown category they are legends now they may not been hoes but card I is a…
EXCLUSIVE: Law Firm Demands 50 Cent Give Up His Hunt For Rick Ross Over Leaked Sex Tape
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
1
Last Reply· by
RichBX
RichBXcan't hate someone who knows how to work the system....
Chris Brown, Migos, DaBaby & More Join Vewtopia Music Festival Lineup
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Tank Clowns Charlamagne Tha God For Saying He Would Perform Oral Sex On 6ix9ine
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
realest
realestC dis say that
6ix9ine's Attack Victims Submit Impact Statements To Judge
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Yellowcard Continues $15 Million Lawsuit Against Juice WRLD Over "Lucid Dreams"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Rapper Kodak Black Claims Correctional Officers Are Brutalizing Him In Prison
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
5
Last Reply· by
PointGuard_QB
PointGuard_QBPrison doesn't suppose to be fun.