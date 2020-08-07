AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Takeoff Says Rape Allegations Are False And He Can Prove It

AllHipHop Staff

Migos group member Takeoff is hitting back at Jane Doe's claims that he raped her at a party in L.A.

(AllHipHop News) An attorney for Migos star Takeoff is dismissing allegations of rape as "patently and provably false."

The "MotorSport" hitmaker, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, made headlines on Wednesday after he was slapped with legal action from an unidentified plaintiff, who claims the rapper forced himself upon her while they were both attending a June house party in Los Angeles, hosted by Daryl "Durel" McPherson, an occasional DJ for Migos.

She headed to a nearby hospital, where medical staff are said to have observed physical evidence of forceful rape, and notified Los Angeles Police Department officials.

She is suing for sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress, but Takeoff's legal representative is confident he will be able to clear his client's name in court.

His attorney, Drew Findling, told TMZ, "We have reviewed the allegations and have similarly done our own due diligence.

"What has become abundantly clear is that the allegations made against Takeoff are patently and provably false. The claims and statements made regarding this lawsuit indicate that the plaintiff's representatives have not spoken with relevant witnesses or reviewed available evidence."

Findling goes on to blast the Jane Doe for attempting to cash in on the star's fame and fortune: "Takeoff is renowned for his artistic talent as well as his quiet, reserved and peaceful personality," he continues. "In this instance, those known personality traits have made him a target of an obvious exploitative money grab.

"As his counsel, we are well aware and well versed on the importance of civil and criminal prosecution of true sexual assaults. This is not one of those situations."

The alleged incident remains under investigation by the LAPD, but the plaintiff's lawyer, Neama Rahmani, is unhappy with the lack of progress made by detectives.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Pressure Healthcare Provider To Terminate Relationship With Parchman Prison

Centene is accused of doing a poor job protecting people from COVID-19 and properly treating other health concerns.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

by

BBCMAX

Tory Lanez Finally Addresses Claims He Shot Megan Thee Stallion

The Toronto rapper/singer issued a statement through his lawyer denying he was deported and addressing claims he shot Megan thee Stallion.

AllHipHop Staff

by

$MKingpin

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Drop "Wap" Video Featuring Kylie Jenner, Normani & More

The Bardi Gang leader's sophomore album era has begun.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

$MKingpin

Quavo's Mom Gets Loving B-Day Message From Kris Jenner

Quavo went all out for his mother to celebrate her birthday.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Says She Tried To Clean Up Freaky New Song With Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B explains how hard it was to clean up the lyrics on her song "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion.

AllHipHop Staff

Chicago Police Brace For Gang War After FBG Duck Murder

The police in Chicago are on edge after the murder of FBG Duck, as a war between the Gangster Disciples and the Black Disciples.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Ja Rule, Doug E. Fresh & More To Take Part In SohoMuse's Black Lives Matter Virtual Event

Police accountability, activism, and racism in the entertainment industry are some of the topics that will be discussed.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)