Takeoff Says Rape Allegations Are False And He Can Prove It

Migos group member Takeoff is hitting back at Jane Doe's claims that he raped her at a party in L.A.

(AllHipHop News) An attorney for Migos star Takeoff is dismissing allegations of rape as "patently and provably false."

The "MotorSport" hitmaker, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, made headlines on Wednesday after he was slapped with legal action from an unidentified plaintiff, who claims the rapper forced himself upon her while they were both attending a June house party in Los Angeles, hosted by Daryl "Durel" McPherson, an occasional DJ for Migos.

She headed to a nearby hospital, where medical staff are said to have observed physical evidence of forceful rape, and notified Los Angeles Police Department officials.

She is suing for sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress, but Takeoff's legal representative is confident he will be able to clear his client's name in court.

His attorney, Drew Findling, told TMZ, "We have reviewed the allegations and have similarly done our own due diligence.

"What has become abundantly clear is that the allegations made against Takeoff are patently and provably false. The claims and statements made regarding this lawsuit indicate that the plaintiff's representatives have not spoken with relevant witnesses or reviewed available evidence."

Findling goes on to blast the Jane Doe for attempting to cash in on the star's fame and fortune: "Takeoff is renowned for his artistic talent as well as his quiet, reserved and peaceful personality," he continues. "In this instance, those known personality traits have made him a target of an obvious exploitative money grab.

"As his counsel, we are well aware and well versed on the importance of civil and criminal prosecution of true sexual assaults. This is not one of those situations."

The alleged incident remains under investigation by the LAPD, but the plaintiff's lawyer, Neama Rahmani, is unhappy with the lack of progress made by detectives.