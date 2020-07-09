AllHipHop
Talib Kweli Blames "Interlopers & Culture Vultures" For Delay Of New Black Star Album

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The rapper-turned-podcaster is washing his hands of the LP.

(AllHipHop News) "Trying to find the right deal for the Black Star album. There are a few on the table, but we have to choose the right situation and roll this out properly. The people deserve that," Talib Kweli told AllHipHop.com in April.

Apparently, Kweli and Yasiin Bey's long-awaited follow-up to 1998's Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star is on hold at the moment. One Twitter user mentioned the proposed Madlib-produced project, and Kweli replied to the person with an explanation.

"Too many interlopers and culture vultures in the way. This album been done for over a year. I paid for the whole album myself. Too many greedy people in the way stopping us from working with Madlib. I wash my hands of it at this point," responded Kweli.

He later added, "I paid for it to be recorded. That doesn't make me the owner of Madlib beats. We have to reach a deal with Madlib but there's people in the way who are trying to make money for themselves off this deal."

According to the People's Party podcast host, a record label is not responsible for the delay. Kweli tweeted that managers and lawyers are the ones that are in the way of a new Black Star album produced by Madlib being released any time soon.

Kweli also addressed the matter in a now-deleted Instagram post where he stated, "But people who never made a beat, never wrote a rhyme in they life got they fingers in the pie and are being disrespectful to what me and my brothers built."I wash my hands of it at this point." He went on to say, "Maybe y'all will get to hear this album after I'm gone."

