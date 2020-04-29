Talib Kweli Explains The Status Of New 'Black Star' Album With Yasiin Bey (Mos Def)

The "Definition" collaborators have a follow-up to their rap classic.

(AllHipHop News) Back in 1998, many Hip Hop devotees were introduced to two Brooklyn emcees through a joint album called Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star. The project is now regarded as one of the best rap releases of the era.

Many fans of Yasiin Bey (fka Mos Def) and Talib Kweli have been waiting 22 years for the New Yorkers to reunite for another official Black Star effort. There were reports in 2019 that a Madlib-produced album was done.

In a new interview with AllHipHop.com, Kweli addressed the status of the Black Star sequel. The People's Party podcast host confirmed the duo's LP will likely hit DSPs sooner rather than later.

"I'm always recording. I have an album with Diamond D and a new Black Star album with Yasiin Bey on the way," said Kweli. He added, "Trying to find the right deal for the Black Star album. There are a few on the table, but we have to choose the right situation and roll this out properly. The people deserve that."

2017's Radio Silence was Talib Kweli's latest solo album. That same year, the Javotti Media head teamed with Styles P for The Seven EP. Additionally, Kweli has created collaborative projects with Hi-Tek, Madlib, Res, and 9th Wonder.

Yasiin Bey has not released an official solo studio LP since 2009's The Ecstatic, but he worked with Ferrari Sheppard for 2016's December 99th. Bey also presented the Negus In Natural Person "listening installation" at the Brooklyn Museum in 2019.