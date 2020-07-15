AllHipHop
Talib Kweli To Present 'Cultural Currency' Album For Patreon Subscribers

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Javotti Media head is offering his followers a unique set of benefits via the content service.

(AllHipHop News) Talib Kweli is taking his musical talents to Patreon. The Hip Hop veteran from Brooklyn announced that his next album, Cultural Currency, will be available via the subscription-based platform.

Fans will have the chance to select from three specific membership levels: Kweli Curations for $5/month, Cultural Currency for $10/month, and Vibration for $20/month. Some of the benefits include first access to Kweli's upcoming LP, monthly unreleased tracks/videos from Hip Hop legends, exclusive stickers, signed vinyl records, live Q&As, and more.

“I am considered an underground rapper. My lyrics critique the status quo. On paper, I was not supposed to be a successful artist. I succeeded in spite of the odds because I was always able to go around the industry and connect with my fans directly," states Kweli.

He continues, "When the music industry told me no, I built an industry around myself. Working with Patreon is the next step in this evolution. Patreon was created by artists for artists. I am proud to be born who I am, but my chosen tribe consists of artists and people who love art. Sharing my art on Patreon allows me to connect with my tribe in amazing and innovative ways."

Throughout his over 20-year career, Talib Kweli released numerous solo albums including 2002's Quality, 2004's The Beautiful Struggle, and 2017's Radio Silence. He also collaborated with Mos Def on 1998's Black Star, Hi-Tek on 2000's Train of Thought, and Styles P on 2017's The Seven.

