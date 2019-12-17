AllHipHop
Login

Tank Clowns Charlamagne Tha God For Saying He Would Perform Oral Sex On 6ix9ine

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Does the radio personality regret making that statement about the "Fefe" rapper?

(AllHipHop News) The rumor mill has been full of talk that Tekashi 6ix9ine will be getting out of jail this week. After pleading guilty and testifying on behalf of the federal government against his former Nine Trey Blood gang affiliates, the 23-year-old born Daniel Hernandez is scheduled to find out his own sentence on Wednesday.

Some people are celebrating 6ix9ine supposedly coming home before Christmas while others are questioning how a convicted felon is walking away with just timed served for multiple crimes. Then there also social media users that are just as concerned about Charlamagne Tha God's previous comments about the situation.

"If Tekashi 6ix9ine beats this case, I'll suck his d*ck. He don't even have to ask me," declared Tha God on a 2018 episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast. 6ix9ine stans, Charlamagne haters, and internet trolls have now brought that clip back up this week.

For example, Tank referenced Charlamagne's previous comments about Tekashi's case on Instagram. The R&B singer used the cringy quote as a delayed response to Charlamagne's jokes about Tank saying he believes if a man performs fellatio on another man twice that does not necessarily mean that man is gay.

Tank wrote in the caption, "You tried to clown me for having an opinion when the whole time you were committed to the act.. No [judgment] here.. Just wanna know how you feel after and if you’ll need a second time to really process his freedom..🤷🏽‍♂️🤣."

Charlamagne jumped in Tank's comment section to counteract the oral sex narrative that is going viral. The "Donkey of the Day" pundit stated, "Pleading guilty and cooperating is not beating your case furthermore why are you entering this chat??? 😂."

Tank replied, "@cthagod he's coming home after facing over 10 years! That's called beating the case. I'll exit the chat because I really don't wanna see you follow through with this..🤣🤣."

IMG_5937
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
realest
realest

C dis say that

Rapper Boosie Robbed Of Jewelry In Georgia
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
7
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUWhomever did this is lucky they robbed the new Boosie and not the old Boosie. New Boosie is just gonaa let it play out…
The Game Recalls Michael Jackson Asking Him To Squash His Beef With 50 Cent
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Carlie M. Dumas
Carlie M. DumasMichael Holman is given me an extraordinary chance to get this Rescues Package. I saw this bundle as unreasonably…
Tahiry Blasts 'Love & Hip Hop' For "Editing" Scene Involving Joe Budden
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
parly
parlyi so much love hiphops https://yeyelife.com/
EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors Concerned About R. Kelly's Reading Issues & Demand Video Conference
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
111
Last Reply· by
KEQMAC
KEQMACyour saying they wasn’t older enough 2 consent but that wen tha parents should have stepped n but instead their mindset…
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Trolls Saying "She Belongs To The Streets"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
22
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBU@Snowbunny: Babe you are certainly entitled to your opinion regardless of how ill-informed it may be, it is your right…
BREAKING: Tekashi69 Gets Prison Time In RICO Case
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUHe will probably do less that a year since he has already done a year he will get time served for that. He will be in PC…
R. Kelly Beamed Into Court To Plead Not Guilty To Getting Aaliyah A Fake I.D.
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Pjohnson4all
Pjohnson4allThings keep getting worst for Kelly. Lesson learnt from all this show of shame, don't ever do bad and think you will go…
EXCLUSIVE: A Breakdown Of Everyone Tekashi69 Helped Send To Prison
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
1
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinAs I stated in the last article when he gets out (if he makes it out alive?), it will be interesting to see how long of…
‘The Game’ Set To Be Rebooted On The CW
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Kid Cudi Featured In 'Bill & Ted Face The Music' First Look Images
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment