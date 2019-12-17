AllHipHop
Tank Clowns Charlamagne Tha God For Saying He Would Perform Oral Sex On 6ix9ine

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Does the radio personality regret making that statement about the "Fefe" rapper?

(AllHipHop News) The rumor mill has been full of talk that Tekashi 6ix9ine will be getting out of jail this week. After pleading guilty and testifying on behalf of the federal government against his former Nine Trey Blood gang affiliates, the 23-year-old born Daniel Hernandez is scheduled to find out his own sentence on Wednesday.

Some people are celebrating 6ix9ine supposedly coming home before Christmas while others are questioning how a convicted felon is walking away with just timed served for multiple crimes. Then there also social media users that are just as concerned about Charlamagne Tha God's previous comments about the situation.

"If Tekashi 6ix9ine beats this case, I'll suck his d*ck. He don't even have to ask me," declared Tha God on a 2018 episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast. 6ix9ine stans, Charlamagne haters, and internet trolls have now brought that clip back up this week.

For example, Tank referenced Charlamagne's previous comments about Tekashi's case on Instagram. The R&B singer used the cringy quote as a delayed response to Charlamagne's jokes about Tank saying he believes if a man performs fellatio on another man twice that does not necessarily mean that man is gay.

Tank wrote in the caption, "You tried to clown me for having an opinion when the whole time you were committed to the act.. No [judgment] here.. Just wanna know how you feel after and if you’ll need a second time to really process his freedom..🤷🏽‍♂️🤣."

Charlamagne jumped in Tank's comment section to counteract the oral sex narrative that is going viral. The "Donkey of the Day" pundit stated, "Pleading guilty and cooperating is not beating your case furthermore why are you entering this chat??? 😂."

Tank replied, "@cthagod he's coming home after facing over 10 years! That's called beating the case. I'll exit the chat because I really don't wanna see you follow through with this..🤣🤣."

IMG_5937
