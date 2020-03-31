Tank Talks Bringing Back The Basics Of R&B With ‘While You Wait’ EP

With just a piano and lyrics, the DMV-raised crooner is offering something different.

(AllHipHop News) Recently, Rhythm & Blues artists have faced claims that the genre is no longer as prominent as it was in the past. However, there are still modern singers that are upholding the sound cultivated by greats like Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Sam Cooke, and Patti LaBelle.

Tank is one of those contemporary R & B vocalists that continues to tap into the elements of classic Soul while updating it for his Gen X and Millennial fans. On March 27, the five-time Grammy-nominated performer dropped off a new acoustic collection of tunes titled While You Wait.

“When I decided to do this EP, I wanted to give my fans something different and special, given the times we’re in. Just my piano and me. I wanted to bring this back to the basics of R & B,” says Tank.

He continues, “‘Perfect’ honors all things that make a grown man happy with his woman. Even with their perceived flaws...You're perfect for me.”

The lead single “Perfect” is one of the six tracks included on While You Wait. In addition to the new self-produced project, Tank is also engaging his social media followers with his “Tank Tales” and “R & B Money LIVE.”