Taraji P. Henson Hints At "Empire" Spinoff

AllHipHop Staff
by

The critically acclaimed show may not be coming to an end after all.

(AllHipHop News) Actress Taraji P. Henson has hinted her stint on Empire is far from over amid reports suggesting she has landed her own spin-off.

The star portrays family matriarch Cookie Lyon on Lee Daniels’ hit hip-hop drama series, which is currently in the midst of its sixth and final season.

Recent rumors have indicated Henson will continue playing her larger-than-life character in a new side project – and she isn’t denying the claims.

Asked about the possibility of fronting her own "Empire" spin-off, she said, “I mean, it could be, I don’t know. Some things I can’t talk about.”

Henson then tried to change the topic of conversation, looking over to a bunch of flowers on a table next to her and remarking, “Ooh, these are pretty. What is this?”

But when guest presenter Maria Shriver remarked, “I think she just said something,” Henson tried to downplay her actions, insisting, “I didn’t say anything, I said the flowers are (pretty).”

Henson’s interview emerges weeks after Fox network boss Michael Thorn admitted the topic had been discussed with "Empire" creators Daniels and Danny Strong – although there were no firm plans.

“We have talked about it but there has been no pitch, and there has been no deals,” Thorn said. “Would we like to keep Taraji on our air for as long as possible? Of course!”

