Taxstone Calls 6ix9ine Out For "Flipping"

Using a video clip of Trump, Taxstone has a message for 6ix9ine and all snitches.

(AllHipHop News)Even though he is being accused of murder, Taxstone decided to go public with some statements about infamous "rat" Tekashi 6ix9ine.

If you recall, Taxstone, born Daryl Campbell, was involved in a deadly altercation with rapper Troy Ave at Irving Plaza in New York City in May of 2016.

Tax eventually pleaded guilty to bringing the gun, that killed Ronald McPhatter, into the venue and a few years later, Taxstone still awaits his trial for murder charges on Rikers Island.

Being locked up hasn’t stopped him from voicing his opinion as Troy Ave prepares to become the next rapper to "flip" and testify when Taxstone's trial date is finally set.

Tax posted a clip of President Trump’s Fox News interview where the POTUS says “Most people are going to do that (flipping). People get ten years in jail, but if you say bad things about somebody, or make up stories, or lies, they flip.”

Speaking on 6ix9ine, specifically, who has been known to "rat people out," Taxstone wrote a lengthy caption to go along with the subliminal video:

“It’s a sad day in the world where people find sympathy, empathy, and reason in weak people’s decisions. It shows the weakness in most of you. The point that was missed was that a man who committed crimes is now trying to justify why he cooperated," Taxstone raged.

Tax continued and dropped familiar names in Hip-Hop along the way:

“He chose to do that. But because he didn’t want to go to prison he decided to offer information on people. No one told him to fake gang bang, that was his decision. Just say you didn’t want to go to jail so you told. What did @iamcardib do for you to mention her? What did @casanova_2x do to you? The two of you were just taking pictures together.”

He ended his social media rant with: “It should be illegal for people who commit crimes to get leniency for making things up about other people. Where they do that at? #BeSafeTho

The comments immediately started to roll in. There were many who applauded Tax for still keeping it 100, “This is why culture needs Taxstone back.