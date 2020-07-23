Taylor Swift To Release 'Folklore' Album On The Same Day As Kanye West's 'Donda' Album

The "stan war" is already brewing on social media.

(AllHipHop News) At the moment, Kanye West is planning to drop his 10th studio album, tentatively titled Donda: With Child, on July 24. That date will also see the arrival of a project from another music megastar.

This morning, Taylor Swift became the #1 trending topic on Twitter after revealing she will release her surprise album, Folklore, this Friday. This means the longtime rivals could be going head-to-head for chart supremacy.

West and Swift's feud began at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when the Chicago-raised rapper interrupted the Country singer during her acceptance speech for Best Female Video. Ye grabbed the microphone from Swift in order to praise Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" MV. "I'ma let you finish" became a classic quote from that moment.

The beef seemed to settle down at one point. Kanye West and Taylor Swift were photographed together at the 2015 Grammy Awards. Swift later presented West with MTV's Video Vanguard Award at the 2015 VMA ceremony.

Things took a turn for the worse with the release of West's single "Famous." He raps on the song, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b*tch famous." Kanye insisted he got Swift's approval for the line. Her team denied that claim.

Swift fired back at West at the 58th Annual Grammys in 2016. While accepting the trophy for Album Of The Year, she said, "I want to say to all the young women out there - there are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame."

Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian West, then jumped into the matter. In 2016, the reality show star posted a secret recording of her husband's phone call with Swift where it seemed as if the Pennsylvania native did give her blessings for the "Famous" song.

Earlier this year, a leaked longer version of the conversation appeared to show that Swift did not know she would be referred to as a "b*tch" on Kanye's track. Kardashian pushed back by pointing out that Swift's publicist specifically denied Kanye asked Swift for permission about the record in general.

With Swift's Folklore and West's Donda apparently hitting DSPs on the same Friday, it is likely this longstanding back-and-forth will get more fuel this weekend. Their respective "stans" will surely use social media to sway public opinion about which LP is better and to try to drive their favored artist to #1 on the charts.

Kanye West was famously involved in a 2007 album sales battle with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson that garnered widespread media attention and significant fan interaction. Ye's Graduation ultimately outsold 50's Curtis - 957,000 first-week copies to 691,000 first-week copies.