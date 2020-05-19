TDE CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith Announces Kendrick Lamar Will Return Soon

Is Kung Fu Kenny ready to release new music?

(AllHipHop News) It has been three years since Kendrick Lamar's DAMN hit DSPs and spawned multiple Top 20 hits. The Top Dawg Entertainment megastar also took the helm for 2018's Black Panther: The Album, but he mostly laid low in 2019.

According to the head of his label, more K. Dot music is on the way. Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith commented about the Pulitzer Prize winner during a recent Instagram Live session. The TDE CEO posted, “stay patient king Kendrick will return soon.”

Lamar's discography also includes the critically-acclaimed studio LPs Section.80, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, and To Pimp a Butterfly as well as the Kendrick Lamar EP, the Overly Dedicated mixtape, and the Untitled Unmastered compilation.

The Top Dawg Entertainment roster has been very active over the last several months. Lance Skiiiwalker, Ab-Soul, Zacari, Isaiah Rashad, SiR, Reason, and Punch have all released music since March. Plus, SZA teamed with Justin Timberlake for "The Other Side" single from Trolls World Tour (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack).