AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

TDE President Punch On Possible Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole Joint Album: It Might Still Happen

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Do you want to hear the two Grammy winners together on a full-length project?

(AllHipHop News) There have been rumors about a Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole collaborative album for years. In 2015, the two Hip Hop A-Listers fed into the speculation when they swapped beats for the "Black Friday" two-pack.

Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence "Punch" Henderson Jr. recently squashed the idea of K. Dot and Jermaine actually releasing a full body of work together. He told a Twitter user, "Not happening."

However, Punch later returned to the social media platform to offer a little hope for TDE and Dreamville devotees. The record executive/music artist walked back his previous statement.

"Nah I don’t know. It might still happen. I want it to happen," tweeted Punch. "Y’all really want that album still??? Like for real? I think it would [be] great for Hip Hop. I did my part though. I spoke to both of them. Hit them n*ggas!"

Back in 2016, fellow Top Dawg emcee Ab-Soul suggested that his Black Hippy brethren had already begun creating songs with Cole. Ab-Soul said, "They got something in the works. They've been working on that motherf*cker for a while."

The Kendrick Lamar/J. Cole effort may still be a dream project at the moment, but fans of the Compton superstar could get new music from him in the near future. This week, TDE CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith told his Instagram followers, “Stay patient king Kendrick will return soon.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Painter Trolling 50 Cent Beaten To A Pulp

A painter who is famous for trolling 50 Cent was beaten and hospitalized after the rap star called for his assault.

Mike Winslow

by

aewsucks

Jay-Z Makes A Surprise Appearance On Young Guru's Instagram Live With The Bullitts

The billionaire Hip Hop mogul is accused of stealing aloe vera toilet paper.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

costalacosta

Ludacris Responds To Backlash Over His Lyrics About R. Kelly

Did the rapper/actor cross the line? Or did listeners misconstrue his bars?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

2020 BET Awards To Take Place With Artist-Generated Content

"Despite the challenges of today, we will deliver a show filled with larger than life, inspiring, empowering, and entertaining moments."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Doja Cat & The Weeknd Tease "In Your Eyes" Remix

The rising entertainer and the Grammy-winning vocalist excited their followers.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Horlaxyz

EXCLUSIVE Tekashi 6ix9ine Kidnapper Struggles To Get Legal Counsel Before Sentencing

Anthony "Harv" Ellison's sentencing date for kidnapping Tekashi 6ix9ine pushed back until July.

Nolan Strong

by

Noname

MC Lyte Launches Talent Search For Star Of Her New TV Series

Rapstar MC Lyte as a brand new network TV deal, and she's looking for an actress to star in her first show.

AllHipHop Staff

Biggie's Debut Album "Ready To Die" Inspires Clothing Line

Fans of Biggie will be able to show their love to the revered rapper, thanks to a new merchandise collection.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Ayedeal13k

Ahmaud Arbery Was Harassed By GA Police As He Was Rapping

Did the cops in Georgia have it out for Ahmaud Arbery? A new video that has come to light could prove just that.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Noname

Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, Cardi B Win Webby Awards

The Hip-Hop community represented this year on the internet and one big at the 2020 Webby Awards

AllHipHop Staff