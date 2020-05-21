TDE President Punch On Possible Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole Joint Album: It Might Still Happen

Do you want to hear the two Grammy winners together on a full-length project?

(AllHipHop News) There have been rumors about a Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole collaborative album for years. In 2015, the two Hip Hop A-Listers fed into the speculation when they swapped beats for the "Black Friday" two-pack.

Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence "Punch" Henderson Jr. recently squashed the idea of K. Dot and Jermaine actually releasing a full body of work together. He told a Twitter user, "Not happening."

However, Punch later returned to the social media platform to offer a little hope for TDE and Dreamville devotees. The record executive/music artist walked back his previous statement.

"Nah I don’t know. It might still happen. I want it to happen," tweeted Punch. "Y’all really want that album still??? Like for real? I think it would [be] great for Hip Hop. I did my part though. I spoke to both of them. Hit them n*ggas!"

Back in 2016, fellow Top Dawg emcee Ab-Soul suggested that his Black Hippy brethren had already begun creating songs with Cole. Ab-Soul said, "They got something in the works. They've been working on that motherf*cker for a while."

The Kendrick Lamar/J. Cole effort may still be a dream project at the moment, but fans of the Compton superstar could get new music from him in the near future. This week, TDE CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith told his Instagram followers, “Stay patient king Kendrick will return soon.”