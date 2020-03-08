Tea Company Fined $1 Million Over IG Ads With Cardi B. And Others

Cardi B and Jordin Sparks are among the several influencers who didn’t disclose paid promotions.

(AllHipHop News) Popular tea and skin marketer Teami is under fire for not disclosing payments to well-known influencers and celebrities who promote their products.

Also, their products have been promoted with misleading, deceptive health claims.

Products such as their Teami 30 Day Detox Pack claim that it helps consumers “lose weight, and that its other teas fight cancer, clear clogged arteries, decrease migraines, treat and prevent flus, and treat colds.”

Cardi B, Jordin Sparks, Adrienne Bailon, Katya Elise Henry, Brittany Renner, Princess Mae, Alexa PenaVega, Leyla Milani-Khoshbin, Jenicka Lopez, and Darnell Nicole are among the celebrities and influencers who did not properly state that their Teami posts were paid promotions on their Instagram pages.

Teami has been fined $1 million by the Federal Trade Commission.

The Federal Trade Commission also says that the 10 Teami influencers have been sent warning letters about failing to disclose the paid posts.

Andrew Smith, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement, “Social media is full of people peddling so-called detox teas, promising weight loss.” He concluded, “Companies need to back up health claims with credible science and ensure influencers prominently disclose that they’re getting paid to promote a product.”