Tekashi 6ix9ine Accused Of Abandoning One Of His Kids

Is Tekashi 6ix9ine using the pandemic as an excuse to leave one of his kids hanging?

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine hasn't had any contact with his daughter Saraiyah since his release from prison earlier this month (Apr20), according to his baby mama Sara Molina.

His ex told TMZ the "Stoopid" hitmaker has shown little to no interest in reconnecting with the tot and confessed she's still disappointed by his continued absence.

However, she insisted she's grateful that the hitmaker's mom is actively trying to maintain a bond with the little girl, revealing her grandmother's been in close contact over the past month or so, and has visited Saraiyah in-person several times.

Sources close to the star told the publication the only reason he hasn't reached out is because he wants the coronavirus pandemic under control first, as he's conscious of his child's safety.

They added Tekashi is claiming Sara's begging to rekindle their romance, suggesting he's afraid she's using their daughter as a ploy to reunite.

While the star's been ditching his dad duties, it has been previously reported he's been splashing the cash on a number of lavish purchases, including a new fleet of vehicles - including a Ventadore, a McLaren, a Rolls-Royce, a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and a Range Rover - watches costing upwards of $80,000, and a $300,000 chain shaped like a shark.