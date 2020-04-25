Tekashi 6ix9ine Asks For Permission To Shoot Videos In His Backyard

Tekashi continues to show why the rules aren't the same for him.

(AllHipHop News) It seems like Tekashi 6ix9ine is already plotting on how he is gonna climb his way back to the top of the charts. But isn’t he still in jail?

What does the law have to do with it? He is a star… not your cousin Pookie.

Earlier we broke the news that Tekashi was at home and serving out the rest of his time on an in-home incarceration agreement. The judge assigned to his case, Hon. Engelmayer was gracious enough to let the multi-colored Brooklyn rapper out based on his fear of contracting the coronavirus, but it seems like he thinks he is free.

TMZ reported that they have received documents suggesting that 69’s attorneys are petitioning so that he can get 2 hours of fresh air in his backyard at least once a week so that he can make some music videos.

Lost on the child is that he is actually supposed to still be locked up.

But perhaps, that’s just the old school way of thinking about it. Especially since his probation officer doesn’t have a problem with the troubled rapper star that many have called a “snitch-happy rat” get his career jumping again.

All the while, Bobby Shmurda is just wasting away… watch and learn young grasshoppers… watch and learn.