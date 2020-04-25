AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Tekashi 6ix9ine Asks For Permission To Shoot Videos In His Backyard

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Tekashi continues to show why the rules aren't the same for him.

(AllHipHop News) It seems like Tekashi 6ix9ine is already plotting on how he is gonna climb his way back to the top of the charts. But isn’t he still in jail?

What does the law have to do with it? He is a star… not your cousin Pookie.

Earlier we broke the news that Tekashi was at home and serving out the rest of his time on an in-home incarceration agreement. The judge assigned to his case, Hon. Engelmayer was gracious enough to let the multi-colored Brooklyn rapper out based on his fear of contracting the coronavirus, but it seems like he thinks he is free.

TMZ reported that they have received documents suggesting that 69’s attorneys are petitioning so that he can get 2 hours of fresh air in his backyard at least once a week so that he can make some music videos.

Lost on the child is that he is actually supposed to still be locked up.

But perhaps, that’s just the old school way of thinking about it. Especially since his probation officer doesn’t have a problem with the troubled rapper star that many have called a “snitch-happy rat” get his career jumping again.

All the while, Bobby Shmurda is just wasting away… watch and learn young grasshoppers… watch and learn.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nas Pays Tribute To Late Rapper Fred The Godson

Rap star Nas was among the notable hip-hop personalities who paid homage to late New York rapper Fred The Godson, who succumbed to the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

Tekashi 6ix9ine Accused Of Abandoning One Of His Kids

Tekashi 6ix9ine's ex-girlfriend claims the rap star hasn't seen his daughter since he was released from prison.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Neck Mayonnaise

Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Her Sexuality

Megan Thee Stallion admits she's attracted to women in a brand new interview.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Alaziya

RIP Fred The Godson, Bronx Rapper Dies Of COVID-19

RIP Fred The Godson, Bronx Rapper Dies Of COVID-19

ChuckCreekmur

by

Brodrick 123

Kanye West Is A Billionaire But Claims He's Worth Way More!

Kanye West is now in the elite ranks of the rich and wealthy, and he says he is still being undervalued.

AllHipHop Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Havoc Speaks On "The Infamous" Tribute On Caffeine

Havoc Celebrates 25 Years Of Mobb Deep's "The Infamous"

Fatima Barrie

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Seizes Game's Record Label And "Born 2 Rap" Royalties

A woman who accused Game of sexual assault just won the rights to his indie record label and his hit album "Born 2 Rap."

Nolan Strong

by

marcbiz11

Eminem Feeds Hungry Healthcare Workers "Mom's Spaghetti"

Rap star Eminem decided to help out healthcare workers on the frontline with delicious servings of "Mom's Spaghetti."

AllHipHop Staff

T.I. Interviews Former US Surgeon General About COVID-19's Impact On Black People

The multi-hyphenate rapper/actor/mogul/family man/philanthropist/activist Tip "T.I." Harris speaks with a high-level informed voice on the plight facing African Americans and what the community can do to combat the coronavirus.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Justofofo

Diddy Creates New Platform With Minority-Owned Banks To Get Businesses Funding

Diddy has teamed with several lending institutions to make sure minority-owned businesses get their cut of the $484 billion bailout package for small businesses.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Waynef