Tekashi 6ix9ine Continues To Taunt Enemies In Public Now That House Arrest Is Over

Tekashi 6ix9ine has no fears as he rides the train and rolls around New York City to taunt rival rappers and gangsters.

(AllHipHop News) There are two words associated with Tekashi 6ix9ine: delusional or brave.

Recently, the Brooklyn rapper has taken to the streets of New York to let the world know that he is “OUTSIDE.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine recently posted a video where he is all over Brooklyn, with minimal security, enjoying life.

The clip alarmed his supporters since it has been rumored that he is a wanted man after cooperating with law enforcement to bring down several members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

As a result of 6ix9ine's cooperation, the top leaders of the gang, including his one-time manager, Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, are serving lengthy prison sentences.

6ix9ine's received two years in the clink, but he was credited with time served as he awaited trial. He was also granted an early stay-at-home release due to the coronavirus.

In the 6ix9ine is on the train taking pictures, all smiles, and chuckles. Obnoxiously, he also eats in restaurants (rarely rocking a mask) and reports say he has even been kicking it in Central Park.

That rumor is believable since he took a picture next to a rat across from New York’s largest urban park.

Perhaps, he is not crazy or delusional but just like many of us, has gone a little stir crazy from COVID-19 due to cabin fever.

Who can blame him for wanting to be out in the sun, as the summer ends? He did just officially got out of jail.

Also, it is reported that he is rolling with a real security squad— uniformed in bulletproof vests— signifying he knows the time.