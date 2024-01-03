Tekashi 6ix9ine Statue Shows Up In Cuba

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

2023 was a rough year for Tekashi 6ix9ine. Authorities in Sánchez, Dominican Republic arrested him in October for assault. Nevertheless, supporters in another Caribbean country showed love to the controversial rapper by immortalizing him with a sculpture.

An image of a Tekashi 6ix9ine statue in Cuba began spreading across the internet over the last week. Cuban sculptor Genis Miguel Osoria Vargas unveiled the figure on his Instagram page.

“The job is misunderstood, but I will say it without fail… WITH THE PRIDE OF THE WORLD DEFENDING MY SCULPTURE AND MY COLLEAGUES WHO WORK HARD TO ACHIEVE SAID RESULT,” read Vargas’s Instagram caption. The message was originally written in Spanish.

He also wrote, “IT IS A COMMISSION AT THE REQUEST OF A CLIENT, IRRESPECTIVE OF HOW TEKASHI 69 HANDLES IN HIS PERSONAL LIFE AND HIS ART, WHETHER IT IS POOR OR NOT IN HIS CONCEPT, HIS AESTHETIC, ARTISTIC AND CONCEPTUAL BUDGETS ARE SPRAYED BY THE ABILITY IN VIRTUE TO HELP THE NEIGHBOR, THE GIVE WITHOUT MORE.”



6ix9ine rose to prominence in America and around the world with songs such as “Gummo,” “Kooda,” and “Fefe.” The Brooklyn native’s “Trollz” with Nicki Minaj peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2020.

However, some Hip-Hop fans view Tekashi as a pariah of the culture. He repeatedly engaged in feuds with numerous other rappers like Chief Keef, Lil Durk, and Future.

6ix9ine also caught heat for pleading guilty and testifying against his co-defendants during the 2019 federal trial of the Nine Trey Gangsters. Tekashi’s prison sentence essentially derailed his music career in America. The rainbow-haired entertainer has not had a sustained Hot 100 hit since 2020.