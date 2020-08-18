AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Tekashi 6ix9ine Finally Leaves L.A. After Allegedly Getting Robbed

Kershaw St. Jawnson

The controversial rapper was supposedly stuck up in Los Angeles.

(AllHipHop News) The self-proclaimed King of New York, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, has been causing quite a stir this week during his trip to Los Angeles.

On Friday, he had a tourist-like photoshoot in front of a Nipsey Hussle mural on Crenshaw. While he intended to show some respect to the fallen soldier, many thought quite the opposite.

In fact, The Game straight up called him a “disrespectful rat” and warned him that he better stop playing.

But rumors are now circulating that there were others folk out West who may have sent the message to Mr. Gooba to not only stop playing but that he is not welcomed.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CD7P8WcpqY0/

These claims say that he was stuck up on Thursday, and the perpetrators copped a quarter of a million dollars worth of jewelry and cash.

Despite having goo-gobs of security, thugs came up and made him run his bag.

It is said that an LA gang member after robbing him took to his social media and posted, “Got em.” He deleted the post as he was informed that though he was stunting heavy, he also was “self-snitching.”

Speaking of snitching ….

While in LA, Tekashi not only claimed to be the King of LA but also said that he was “Batman” and “put a lot of bad guys away.” He encouraged kids to be like him because it has made him a really rich (rat)man.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Breaks YouTube Record For Biggest First Week U.S. Debut

The controversial single continues to dominate the charts.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

More Problems For R. Kelly - Sex Abuse Survivor Demands Money In STD Lawsuit

R. Kelly ignored a lawsuit from a woman who claims she was sexually abused by the singer, and now he's about to pay for it.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Slashes Prices Of Her OnlyFans Subscription As Channel Blows Up

Cardi B's new OnlyFans account is going to make her millions of dollars.

AllHipHop Staff

Lauryn Hill Breaks Silence On Daughter's Abuse Claims

Lauryn issued a very eloquent and thoughtful statement after her daughter Selah about her relationship with her mother.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: Jam Master Jay Murdered By Close Associates

Twenty years later, two men have been arrested for killing Jam Master Jay in a drug-deal gone bad.

GrouchyGreg

by

realest357

Kim Kardashian Calls For C-Murder To Be Released From Prison

Monica is working with the criminal justice reform advocate to help the incarcerated New Orleans native.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Tomi504Boy

Busta Rhymes Taps Chris Rock To Announce 'Extinction Level Event 2' Album

Are you ready for new music from the legendary NYC emcee?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

C-Murder Reacts To Kim Kardashian & Monica Calling For His Release From Prison

"To any man or woman fighting the injustices of the system, DON'T EVER GIVE UP!!!"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B Calls Out The Hypocrisy Of Trump Supporters Using "WAP" In A Social Media Video

"Wet-Ass P*ssy" meets "grab them by the p*ssy."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

LeBron James Reveals Tune Squad Uniforms From 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

Maverick Carter helps introduce the jersey the Looney Tunes characters will wear in the sports comedy.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)