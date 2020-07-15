Tekashi 6ix9ine Flees The Internet For His Safety

The rap star deactivated his Instagram account due to fears for his safety as he prepares to come off house arrest.

(AllHipHop News) Tekashi 6ix9ine is taking a break from the internet, and it's all for his safety.

Earlier today, fans noted the rap star's IG went dark and he decided to deactivate his Instagram account.

Initial reports claimed he was ordered by the Feds to shutdown 6ix9ine's social media account, however, his lawyer gave a different explanation.

Lance Lazzaro convinced his high-profile client to take a break from social media as he prepares to come off of house arrest.

Managers for the rapper are concerned he may inadvertently expose his new location and put his life in danger, and 6ix9ine is taking the threats seriously

Earlier this month, Tekashi's other lawyer Dawn Florio revealed she was trying to convince the rapper to move away from the East coast, and hire 24-hour security.

Representatives from the rapper are convinced he is a marked man, after cooperating with the government to convict the top leadership of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Hell, even 6ix9ine himself noted that he was surprised to still be alive in one disturbing post on IG.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was offered a chance to join the witness protection program for his cooperation, but the rapper refused to resume his career as a Hip-Hop artist.

During his time on house arrest, 6ix9ine cranked out two hits - "Gooba" and the #1 single "Trollz" featuring Nicki Minaj.

6ix9ine is chilling for now, although he is preparing for a grand re-entry to the game after he gets situated in his new living conditions as a free man.