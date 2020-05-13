AllHipHop
Tekashi 6ix9ine FLIPS OUT Over Food Donation Snub

AllHipHop Staff

Tekashi 6ix9ine tried to do something good, but his bad reputation ruined his attempt at good-will.

(AllHipHop News) Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has taken aim at hunger-relief charity bosses after they declined to accept his $200,000 donation.

The "FEFE" star, who is currently under house arrest as part of his sentence for gang-related charges, wanted to share his post-prison release riches with kids in need, after earning a small fortune from merchandise he promoted on Instagram last week.

He sent a check for $200,000 to No Kid Hungry, which aids struggling families across America.

But on Tuesday (May 11th), organization officials announced they did not want to be associated with Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez.

"We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation," read a statement issued by non-profit chiefs.

"As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values."

Tekashi, who has a long rap sheet, was convicted on charges of racketeering, firearms offenses, and drug trafficking in New York last year, and in 2015, he pleaded guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance.

However, the 24-year-old cannot understand why charity executives won't just use the money to do good, as he had intended.

Blasting the news online, he fumed, "@nokidhungry rather take food out the mouth of these innocent children I never seen something so cruel."

Tekashi was allowed to leave prison last month to serve the rest of his sentence at home amid the coronavirus crisis.

