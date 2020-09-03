AllHipHop
Tekashi 6ix9ine Gloats Over Snitching In New Interview

AllHipHop Staff

Tekashi 6ix9ine opens up on why he snitched on his old gang buddies.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine agreed to testify against Nine Trey gang members Anthony 'Harv' Ellison and Aljermiah 'Nuke' Mack and get out of jail after growing tired of their efforts to keep him quiet.

The "Fefe" hitmaker, real name Daniel Hernandez, was released from prison earlier this year, after serving a 24-month sentence on conspiracy to murder and armed robbery counts.

Originally facing decades behind bars, he agreed to testify during the trial of Ellison and Mack, who were facing federal racketeering and firearms charges, as part of a deal to win him his freedom.

In a new interview with The New York Times - the first since his release, Tekashi reveals federal agents offered him protection before his jail time began, but he wasn't prepared to co-operate.

Eventually, he caved after realizing the gang leaders had abused his trust: "I said, 'I need to speak to your boss. I’m ready to snitch now'," he recalls. "The very next morning, they said, you know what, if something happens to this kid, somebody kills him, it’s on us. They took everybody down, knowing in the back of their head, this kid is about to let the whistle blow. The very next morning, I was in their office."

The rapper admits he didn't take the decision to "snitch" lightly, adding, "I really want this to hit home: When I was kidnapped, was I a victim? Did I co-operate? No. When they were stealing money from shows, did I co-operate? No. Did I have many chances to tell the police what I saw? Yes.

"I was following a street code that was upheld by me and that I thought was real. Before I broke the street code, how many times was it broken to me...? Let’s talk about if sleeping with somebody’s girl is honor, kidnapping somebody is honor, stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from them is honor, trying to kill them is honor.

"Snitching’s not street but street is taking advantage of one of your homies?"

But he tells the Times he still has no regrets about getting involved with the Nine Trey gang, adding, "I knew what I was doing... I knew what I was getting into."

$MKingpin
$MKingpin

"I knew what I was doing... I knew what I was getting into." = If I end up shot & killed I had it coming!!!

