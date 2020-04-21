AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Tekashi 6ix9ine Goes On Huge Spending Spree After Prison Release

AllHipHop Staff

Tekashi 6ix9ine is under house arrest, but that has not slowed the rapper's spending habits down one bit.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has wasted no time in getting back to normality following his release from prison and has reportedly spent millions on several extravagant items to mark his freedom - including five cars and four watches.

The hitmaker left the confines of jail five months early last week after he was identified as a coronavirus risk due to being an asthma sufferer with an ongoing battle against bronchitis and sinusitis.

The rap star, who was jailed last year for his links to gang violence, will serve the remaining four months of his sentence at home but isn't letting the confinement extend to his spending.

According to TMZ.com, Tekashi has splashed out on a new fleet of vehicles - including a Ventadore, a McLaren, a Rolls-Royce, a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and a Range Rover - as well as four watches.

Among the timepieces was a Richard Mille item, which is likely to have cost upwards of $80,000.

In addition to the cars and watches, "STOOPID" star Tekashi is said to have dropped $300,000 on a chain shaped like a shark.

The website added that the musician is making the purchases "over the phone with the help of his trusted associates."

Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez, raked in the cash when bosses at his former label reportedly offered him a $10 million deal to release his post-prison material exclusively with them.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Teddy Riley & Babyface's 'Verzuz' Battle Breaks The Internet With Over 3 Million Total Viewers

Instagram crashed while #TeddyRileyVsBabyface was the top trending topic on Twitter.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Deveondi

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Seizes Game's Record Label And "Born 2 Rap" Royalties

A woman who accused Game of sexual assault just won the rights to his indie record label and his hit album "Born 2 Rap."

Nolan Strong

by

Madboy

EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly Could Be Freed As Coronavirus Closes In On Inmates At MCC

R. Kelly kind of just caught a break because of an inmate testing positive for COVID-19.

Nolan Strong

by

Deveondi

More Bad News For R. Kelly: He Owes The IRS Millions

R. Kelly's lawyers are pleading with a judge to let him out of jail, claiming he is too popular to be a flight risk.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Gearine

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" Retakes No. 1 By Dethroning Drake's "Toosie Slide"

Doja Cat makes it into the Top 5 region for the first time.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Dallas Austin & Jermaine Dupri Announce "I Wrote That Song" IG Live Discussion

The Hall of Famers are ready to share stories about the biggest hits in their songwriting catalog.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Deveondi

The Tupac Shakur Estate Announces Second Annual Poetry Month Competition

Tupac's estate uses the written art of poetry to help young people, especially in National Poetry Month, to express themselves.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Offset's Ex Posts Shocking Sex Messages From Rapper

The mother of one of Offset's kids claims the rapper wanted to get some, while he was married to Cardi B.

AllHipHop Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Ralo Gets Help From Quality Control Bosses In Attempt To Gain Freedom

Quality Control executives are putting their names on the line for rapper Ralo, who is attempting to get out of prison for allegedly selling big amounts of weed.

GrouchyGreg

by

mrmario100

Burna Boy Delivers Most-Shazamed "One World: Together At Home" Performance

The global presentation raised nearly $128 million for a COVID-19 emergency response fund.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)