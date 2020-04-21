Tekashi 6ix9ine Goes On Huge Spending Spree After Prison Release

Tekashi 6ix9ine is under house arrest, but that has not slowed the rapper's spending habits down one bit.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has wasted no time in getting back to normality following his release from prison and has reportedly spent millions on several extravagant items to mark his freedom - including five cars and four watches.

The hitmaker left the confines of jail five months early last week after he was identified as a coronavirus risk due to being an asthma sufferer with an ongoing battle against bronchitis and sinusitis.

The rap star, who was jailed last year for his links to gang violence, will serve the remaining four months of his sentence at home but isn't letting the confinement extend to his spending.

According to TMZ.com, Tekashi has splashed out on a new fleet of vehicles - including a Ventadore, a McLaren, a Rolls-Royce, a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and a Range Rover - as well as four watches.

Among the timepieces was a Richard Mille item, which is likely to have cost upwards of $80,000.

In addition to the cars and watches, "STOOPID" star Tekashi is said to have dropped $300,000 on a chain shaped like a shark.

The website added that the musician is making the purchases "over the phone with the help of his trusted associates."

Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez, raked in the cash when bosses at his former label reportedly offered him a $10 million deal to release his post-prison material exclusively with them.