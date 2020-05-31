AllHipHop
Tekashi 6ix9ine "GOOBA" Yanked From YouTube Over Theft Claim

AllHipHop Staff

YouTube has pulled Tekashi 6ix9ine's big hit video "GOOBA" over a copyright claim.

(AllHipHop News) The video for Tekashi 6ix9ine's gold-selling single "GOOBA" has been yanked from YouTube, after a copyright claim was lodged against the rap star.

A search for "GOOBA" turns up nothing but the lyric video, while the old link to the visual returns a message saying the video had been pulled over a copyright claim by an African producer named Magix Enga.

Screen Shot 2020-05-31 at 10.41.00 AM

Kenyan producer Magix Enga, aka "Beat King" claims 6ix9ine sampled the beat to one of his beats. 

YouTube took the issue seriously enough to pull the video, which had raked up hundreds of millions of views, and became the epicenter of a chart battle between Tekashi 6ix9nie, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Billboard magazine.

Screen Shot 2020-05-31 at 10.51.22 AM
Screen Shot 2020-05-31 at 10.51.38 AM
Screen Shot 2020-05-31 at 10.52.28 AM
