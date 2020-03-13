Tekashi 6ix9ine Kidnapper Wants New Sentencing Date Over Prison Lockdown

Anthony "Harv" Ellison's lawyers say they have had zero contact with him since the Manhattan Correctional Center was placed on lockdown.

(AllHipHop News) A gangster convicted of kidnapping rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is asking to have his sentencing date pushed back, over two weeks' worth of drama at the Metropolitan Correction Center in New York.

Anthony "Harv" Ellison is currently being held at the notorious MCC prison, where he is awaiting sentencing for abducting Tekashi 6ix9ine during an internal fight amongst the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, over control of the "FEFE" rapper's career.

On April 1st, Harv Ellison was supposed to be sentenced to prison, thanks in part to Tekashi 6ix9ine's testimony provided during a two-week trial.

In October of 2019, a jury found Ellison guilty of maiming over a gang-related slashing and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, for kidnapping 6ix9ine.

Now, an attorney for Anthony "Harv" Ellison are asking to reschedule his sentencing date, because they have had zero access to him to discuss his sentencing.

A big obstacle for Harv's lawyer started on February 27th, when MCC went on total lockdown after a gun was reportedly smuggled into the facility.

For days, inmates were not allowed to see their lawyers during the 24-hour-a-day lockdown, according to various watchdog groups.

Harv's lawyers have been unable to offer him counsel, because of the lockdown, which was lifted on March 6th, after guards found a loaded gun in an inmate's cell.

And now an even greater problem: the worldwide havoc the coronavirus is causing has put millions of incarcerated prisoners in the United States at risk of contracting the deadly illness.

Many activists are worried that jails and prisons will become a breeding ground for the next big outbreak of Covid-19 aka the coronavirus.

In fact, infamous lawyer Michael Avenatti, who was convicted of trying to extort Nike, is being housed in the same prison as Harv. Avenatti just filed documents asking to have his sentencing date pushed back too.

Avenatti's lawyer said his prison cell in MCC is filthy, reeks of urine and is infested with rats. Harv and Aventatti are among the more than 2.2 million people are in jails or prisons in the United States.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, there have no cases of the coronavirus in any of their facilities as of Wednesday.

But earlier this week, prisons and jails across the country started restricting visits to inmates. In California, Minnesota, and Florida, visits to prisoners have been completely banned according to Rolling Stone.

New York officials have declared a state of emergency, and the Department of Corrections issued new measures to screen any visitors during the outbreak of the coronavirus.

"Visitors will likely experience longer than usual wait times and may be denied entry if they appear ill or pos a rise to the health and safety of the facility based on questionnaire responses," according to a DOC press release.

As for Anthony "Harv" Ellison, his lawyers are asking for his sentencing date to be pushed back to at least April 27th.