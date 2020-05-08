Tekashi 6ix9ine Kisses Dog While Girls Twerk In New Video "GOOBA"

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine kept his word and dropped the new music video today.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine maybe the most infamous rapper in history, but he still has a huge fan base.

The rapper debuted his brand new video "GOOBA" to his 15 million followers, and within minutes the video and racked up over 2 million views on Instagram alone.

Tekashi 6ix9ine shot a creative new video for the single under house arrest, add an undisclosed location where he is finishing up house arrest as part of his sentence for a RICO conspiracy case.

The video for "GOOBA" features 6ix9ine mouth kissing a Dalmatian, surrounded by scantily clad women twerking in rainbow colored outfits.

Take a look at the video below:

