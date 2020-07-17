Tekashi 6ix9ine Planning To Release An Album Next Month

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is off the net and hard at work on his full-length album.

(AllHipHop News) Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is to release his second album next month, according to his attorney.

The star was released from jail in April, after being sentenced to two years behind bars on gang-related charges following an arrest that came just days before he dropped his debut, Dummy Boy, in 2018.

Now, with the rapper set to serve out the rest of his prison sentence under house arrest, his lawyer Lance Lazzaro says he's going to put out new music and videos as soon as he completes his term next month.

The "Gummo" rapper will also make personal appearances to promote the record, despite fears his life could be under threat as he made a deal with prosecutors and testified during the trial of two gang figures on federal racketeering and firearms charges.

Since his release from prison, 6ix9ine has already put out one U.S. number one singer, "Trollz," a collaboration with Nicki Minaj.