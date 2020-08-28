Tekashi 6ix9ine Plays On His Infamy With "Tattle Tales"

Tekashi 6ix9ine continues to play on his infamous status as a snitch with his upcoming album "Tattle Tales."

(AllHipHop News) After releasing official three singles since his release from prison, the Brooklyn rapper with the rainbow hair is giving his fans a full album.

YOU KNEW IT WAS COMING! But probably did not expect it to be such an anticipated release.

Well, it is.

People can’t wait for the rapper, once dubbed a snitch for ratting on his former manager and other members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods to drop his sophomore album, Tattle Tales.

The name, and almost every public stunt he has performed since getting off house arrest a few weeks ago, thumbs its nose at the public for bashing him for being Hip-Hop’s most unapologetic Sammy the Bull.

The album is believed to feature his last three singles, “GOOBA,” “Ya Ya,” and “Trollz” featuring his big sister in the biz, Nicki Minaj.

In November of 2018, the “GUMMO” rapper was arrested on federal racketeering charges. At first, he pleaded guilty but later decided to cooperate with the government for less time.

When he flipped, he agreed to give up information and testify against his gang members associated with his management. His testimony led to guilty convictions.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to two years, and got out to home confinement earlier in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was rumored while he was “away” that he secured a record deal for $10,000,000.

People wondered if the culture would rock with him … in the topsy turvy anything goes rap biz of today … not only do they rock with him … but they may make him number one on September 4th when Tattle Talez drops.