Tekashi 6ix9ine Pregnant Girlfriend Says Rapper Is A Cop In Loving Post

AllHipHop Staff

(AllHipHop News) Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade has announced she is pregnant in an Instagram video.

Jade shared the news in a clip which she captioned, "I'm pregnant."

Although she didn't name the hip-hop star as the dad in the video, which showed her in a pink jumpsuit without much of a visible baby bump his new track "Punani" played in the background.

In a follow-up post, Tekashi 6ix9ine flaunted his jewelry while confirming the good news.

The baby news comes as the 'Gummo" hitmaker, who already has a 4-year-old daughter, Saraiyah Hernandez, with ex Sara Molina, celebrated the end of his house arrest on Sunday.

The 24-year-old, real name is Daniel Hernandez, had been serving a two-year prison sentence for gang-related crimes, but was released to serve the remainder of his sentence at home in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tekashi, who began dating Jade in 2018, had faced 37 years in prison due to allegations he orchestrated a shooting, but made a deal with prosecutors and helped convict gang members Anthony 'Harv' Ellison and Aljermiah Mack.

Jade is a dancer and influencer who first came to prominence in 2018 after she and her sister Baddie Gi were involved in a brawl with rapper Cardi B at a New York strip club where they worked as bartenders.

She stood by Tekashi following his arrest, even writing a letter to the presiding judge ahead of sentencing. And she seems to be enjoying every bit of the rapper's notoriety, saying she felt safe with him because he is a cop.

