Tekashi 6ix9ine Pushes Video Back In Dog Kissing Announcement

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Tekashi kisses his dog in the mouth as he announces his new video is pushed back a week.

(AllHipHop News) Tekashi 6ix9ine has promised his fans that he would drop a new video for his song, "Trollz," this Friday, May 29th.

However, the Brooklyn rapper took to his Instagram to tell the world that he has to push it back because it simply will “not be ready.” While he is sharing the bad news, he allows his supporters to see just how close he is with his dog, that he calls "papi" in his clip.

The new date for the anticipated release will be June 5th and he promises, with a myriad of colorful emojis that this will the last time he switches up, and not stand on his word.

Simply he captions his video, “IM SORRRRRRRYYYYYY TROLLZ JUNE 5TH NO MORE CHANGING I PROMISE ‼️💛💙💚🧡💜❤️🧊🌸🍭💦🍄💥🔥🌟🌈🌈🌈🌈”

While the “GOOBA” rapper is the master of fake outs, he seems sincere in his remarks. Instead of a video, he is offering his fans one of his epic Instalive sessions, where he is sure to say something newsworthy.

Fans might be upset about the song, others are confused about how he gonna let the dog kiss his mouth, looking like they were sharing candy. Is he not worried about getting sick?

According to Pets WebMD, it is not ok to let a dog kiss you in the face if you care about the little bugs that they may have in their mouth from all the places they be licking and eating.

But to be fair, both human and dog mouths have a large number and a wide variety of bacteria. Another yuck factor, the site contends, is the number of parasites that your canine buddy might be carrying around and passing on to you: like the hookworm, roundworm, or giardia. These all can be passed from dog to human through licking.

Tekashi, who is on in-house incarceration, got early release because he was afraid of catching the coronavirus. However, he doesn’t seem to care about catching the cooties from his pooch.

Either way, you have to love a dog lover and we are sure folk are waiting with bated breath to see this video.

