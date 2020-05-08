Tekashi 6ix9ine Relaunching His Career Today

Tekashi 6ix9ine made a huge announcement, literally, in the middle of Times Square.

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Tekashi 6ix9ine is preparing a grand re-entry to the music business.

The rapper is planning to release a brand new song at 3 p.m. EST today.

Tekashi 6ix9ine made a huge statement, by purchasing a billboard in the middle of Times Square.

The towering advertisement features the rapper sporting his rainbow-colored hair, in a matching bubble goose down jacket.

The billboard also proclaims Tekashi 6ix9ine "The King," and he will also return to Instagram Live at 3 PM.

The new single will be the first music from the rapper since he was locked up in November of 2018 for his role in a racketeering operation with The Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Tekashi 6ix9ine ended up testifying against the gang and helped the government secure convictions against all 11 of the defendants who were charged.

The rapper's cooperation earned him a reduced sentence of two years, with time served.

In April, 6ix9ine was released from prison a few months early and put on house arrest, where he has been planning his big comeback.