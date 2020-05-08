AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Tekashi 6ix9ine Returns To Taunt Rivals; Proclaims Himself King Of New York

AllHipHop Staff

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is back like he never left, and he had strong words for all of his haters and rivals alike.

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Tekashi 6ix9ine returned to Instagram today (May 6th) and attracted some serious numbers.

In his first public statements since his arrest in November of 2018, Tekashi 6ix9ine flaunted millions in jewelry, bragged about his luxury cars, taunted his rivals, and proclaimed himself the King of New York.

"I wouldn't be able to sleep. I don't blame you ni##a. I don't blame you. I would be mad too. I'm sorry. I'm sorry. Like, I'm genuinely sorry. And another thing I want to address," Tekashi 6ix9ine said. "For the King of New York s##t, let's cut that out. Little boy sit down. If you don't got this watch... I'm not beefing with anybody from New York, if you don't got this watch. If you don't got this watch right here, you're a little boy to me. I'll kiss you on your forehead. You a little boy. Sit down. King's home. It's over. It's over."

Over 2 million people tuned in as Tekashi 6ix9ine defended his decision to testify against 11 members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods during a blockbuster trial in September of 2019.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, provided extensive information to the Feds on the operations of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, to receive a reduced sentence.

Last month, he was released from a private prison and permitted to serve the rest of his sentence under house arrest, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"You live your whole life trying to be a real n##ga, trying to be a standup tall loyal guy, to try to s##t on a kid like me to be like, 'Yo, f##k that. He's a rat. He's a rat. He's a rat. He's a rat.' To be like, 'Yo, he ratted.' To then a rat like me to come home and still do more numbers than you. I would be mad too."

The rapper labeled Kifano "Shotti" Jordan and other members of Nine Trey as the ones who were disloyal first, by stealing his money, attempting to abduct his mother, and ultimately, kidnapping the rapper himself.

Tekashi 6ix9ine thanked his lawyer Lance Lazzaro, as well as judge Paul Engelmayer, who approved his release.

Tekashi 6ix9ine also apologized to his fans, for sticking with him through the whole legal drama.

"I'm sorry. I want to say that I'm sorry to my fans, because you know what? It wasn't worth it. It wasn't," Tekashi 6ix9ine said.

Earlier today, Tekashi 6ix9ine released his brand new single and video "GOOBA," which is already racked up millions of views on social media. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tekashi 6ix9ine Kisses Dog While Girls Twerk In New Video "GOOBA"

Tekashi 6ix9ine is officially back in the music business with the release of his brand new video "Gooba" today.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Frescoguapo

Diddy Joins Celebrities In Call For Justice For Murdered Jogger Ahmaud Arbery

A number of rappers are putting pressure on the cops in Georgia to arrest two white men accused of killing a black jogger during a racially motivated altercation.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ZAMUSICHUB

50 Cent Says He Likes Oprah And Gayle Despite Attacks

50 Cent sat down and discussed his thoughts on Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King.

AllHipHop Staff

Twista Helps Out Inmates At Risk For COVID-19

Twista helped out inmates at Stateville Correction Center when he handed out face masks and other needed supplies as inmates fight off the coronavirus.

Mike Winslow

by

viavili.com

Princess Love And Ray J DUNZO

Ray J and his wife Princess Love are heading for divorce after years of relationship turmoil.

AllHipHop Staff

by

tyfromthechi

Donald Glover Hosting Virtual Table Read With "Community" Co-Stars

Rapper Donald Glover is going to reunite with the stars of the TV show "Community" for a virtual read for fans.

AllHipHop Staff

Beyonce To Celebrate Coronavirus Result On Mother's Day

Beyonce and her mother Tina are planning to reunite for an emotional Mother's Day celebration in the middle of a pandemic.

AllHipHop Staff

Tekashi 6ix9ine Relaunching His Career Today

Tekashi 6ix9ine is making his return to the music business today, and he will address several topics during a live interview.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

Cops Swarm Memorial For Rapper King Shooter And Make Arrests

The NYPD sealed off a local park and shut down a memorial for rapper King Shooter after people supposedly violated social distancing rules.

Mike Winslow

by

InkQuest184

Rihanna's Foundation, Big Sean's Foundation & More Donate $3.2 Million To Detroit & Flint Organizations

The A-list musicians are supporting Michigan residents.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)