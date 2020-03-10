Tekashi 6ix9ine's Attorney Explains The Rapper's Early Prison Release

The internet-troll-turned-government-witness should be home before the end of the summer.

The controversial music star known as Tekashi 6ix9ine (born Daniel Hernandez) is presently behind bars. According to reports, the "Gummo" performer will be released on August 2.

Hernandez is likely to be a free man three months sooner than expected. After pleading guilty to nine felonies including racketeering conspiracy, the Brooklynite was sentenced in December to 24 months in federal prison with 13 months of time served.

"The reason why he’s getting released early is because he’s the perfect model prisoner,” said 6ix9ine's attorney Dawn Florio. Once out, Tekashi will have to serve 300 hours of community service and pay a $35,000 fine.

In 2019, Tekashi testified against his Nine Trey Blood affiliates after engaging in criminal activity with the NYC-based street gang. The 23-year-old also named other rappers, such as Jim Jones and Cardi B, as Blood members at the trial of Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack.