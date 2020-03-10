AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Attorney Explains The Rapper's Early Prison Release

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The internet-troll-turned-government-witness should be home before the end of the summer.

(AllHipHop News) The controversial music star known as Tekashi 6ix9ine (born Daniel Hernandez) is presently behind bars. According to reports, the "Gummo" performer will be released on August 2.

Hernandez is likely to be a free man three months sooner than expected. After pleading guilty to nine felonies including racketeering conspiracy, the Brooklynite was sentenced in December to 24 months in federal prison with 13 months of time served.

"The reason why he’s getting released early is because he’s the perfect model prisoner,” said 6ix9ine's attorney Dawn Florio. Once out, Tekashi will have to serve 300 hours of community service and pay a $35,000 fine.

In 2019, Tekashi testified against his Nine Trey Blood affiliates after engaging in criminal activity with the NYC-based street gang. The 23-year-old also named other rappers, such as Jim Jones and Cardi B, as Blood members at the trial of Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Common Is Cool With Being Labeled A Sex Symbol

Common doesn't "box himself in" when it comes to sexuality.

Fatima Barrie

by

JDD

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine's Former Gang Associate "Nuke" Appeals 17-Year Sentence

Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack is attempting to appeal a 17-year prison sentence for dealing drugs for the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

GrouchyGreg

Tea Company Fined $1 Million Over IG Ads With Cardi B. And Others

Popular Instagram tea brand Teami has been fined a hefty amount for their ads.

Fatima Barrie

DaBaby Slaps Female At Florida Show And Gets Booed Off The Stage

DaBaby just scored another hit - on a fan! The rap star is accused of smacking a woman at his show in Florida!

AllHipHop Staff

by

Jakethemedic

Dave East Reveals 'Karma 3' Album Cover Featuring Images Of Nipsey Hussle & Pop Smoke

The New York City native pays tribute to the late rappers.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Baby Explains Why Other QC Artists Weren't Featured On His 'My Turn' Album

Find out why Migos, Lil Yachty, and City Girls didn't make the LP's tracklist.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

G Herbo Earns First Career Hot 100 Hit With "PTSD"

Chance The Rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, and Juice WRLD are featured on the record.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Coachella Organizers Reportedly Plan To Postpone Festival Due To Coronavirus

COVID-19 is affecting concerts around the country.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

First-Week Sales Projections For Lil Uzi Vert, Jhené Aiko & Megan Thee Stallion Are In

The upcoming album chart will be dominated by Hip Hop and R&B.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Blue Ivy Takes Her Daddy Jay-Z To Lakers-Clippers Game, Twitter Goes Berserk

JAY-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy Carter were courtside for a friendly father-daughter Sunday date, ending with a promise from LeBron James to send her a special gift.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD