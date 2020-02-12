Tekashi 6ix9ine's Barclays Shooter Gets Over 7 Years In Prison

Tekashi 6ix9ine Associate Gets 7 Years For Shooting Inside Barclays Center

(AllHipHop News) The gunman who shot up the Barclays Center on behalf of Tekashi 6ix9ine learned his fate today when he was formally sentenced.

Fuguan Lovick aka "Fu Banga," was hit with an 85 month (a little over 7 years) prison sentence for firing off inside of the Barclays Center during an April 2018 boxing match between Adrien Broner and Jessie Vargas.

The gunplay started after Tekashi 6ix9ine and other members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods encountered a wall of men affiliated with then-rival, Casanova, rushing towards them in a hallway backstage.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, was facing over 40 years in prison.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's decision to cooperate with the Feds helped secure 10 guilty pleas, two convictions and as a result, he was sentenced to just two years in prison.