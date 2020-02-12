AllHipHop
Login

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Barclays Shooter Gets Over 7 Years In Prison

Nolan Strong
by

A man prosecutors dubbed a hardened member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods is heading to prison for almost a decade, for shooting up the Barclays Center during a run-in with Casanova.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Associate Gets 7 Years For Shooting Inside Barclays Center

(AllHipHop News) The gunman who shot up the Barclays Center on behalf of Tekashi 6ix9ine learned his fate today when he was formally sentenced.

Fuguan Lovick aka "Fu Banga," was hit with an 85 month (a little over 7 years) prison sentence for firing off inside of the Barclays Center during an April 2018 boxing match between Adrien Broner and Jessie Vargas.

The gunplay started after Tekashi 6ix9ine and other members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods encountered a wall of men affiliated with then-rival, Casanova, rushing towards them in a hallway backstage.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, was facing over 40 years in prison.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's decision to cooperate with the Feds helped secure 10 guilty pleas, two convictions and as a result, he was sentenced to just two years in prison. 

EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash Wins Victory In Nasty Battle With Lawyer Over Movie
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Congratulations to him.. https://bit.ly/2OMVkh8
Denzel Curry To Battle Rico Nasty At Red Bull Zeltron World Wide San Francisco
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Nicki Minaj On Not Collaborating With Kendrick Lamar Yet: He Don't Wanna Get Washed
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
6
Last Reply· by
DhafoElectronica5800
DhafoElectronica5800She delusional.....
EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly Gets Another Shot At Bail
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
2
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDDamn that's a heck of a lawyer.
Polo G To Headline Audiomack's “Hometown Heroes” Chicago Charity Show
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Migos Announce "GNF" Single Featuring Young Thug & Travis Scott
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Jussie Smollett Indicted On Six New Charges Over Phony Hate Crime
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
2
Last Reply· by
RichBX
RichBXJuicy about be broke as a motherf*cker
Drake Bringing Ultimate Rap League To Caffeine With New Streaming Deal
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
2
Last Reply· by
Tra_mo
Tra_moThe first step in commercializing,censoring, and stripping battle rap of its rawest form
Check Out A Sneak Peek Of 50 Cent's "For Life" On ABC
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
Last Reply· by
Nawfside
NawfsideABC wrong for putting this shh on at 10PM. Put it on the 8PM or 9PM slot.
Lil Wayne Crushes Elvis Presley's Chart Record
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment