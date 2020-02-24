AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Testimony Secures 17-Year Sentence For Another Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods Leader

AllHipHop Staff

A top leader of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods was hit with a 17-year prison sentence for dealing drugs and raising hell with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

(AllHipHop News) A Nine Trey Gangsta Blood member convicted thanks to Tekashi 6ix9ine's testimony, received his sentence today.

Judge Paul Engelmayer sentenced Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack to 17 years in prison for selling drugs on behalf of the gang.

In October, a jury found Mack guilty of racketeering conspiracy and conspiring to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin while convicting Harv Ellison kidnapping Tekashi 6ix9ine.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said: “Aljermiah Mack was a leader of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, a violent gang that wreaked havoc across New York City. Now, thanks to the outstanding work of our partners at the NYPD, HSI, and ATF, he will spend the next 17 years in federal prison.”

In September of 2019, Mack and his co-defendant Anthony "Harv" Ellison faced off against Tekashi 6ix9ine, who testified against both men for 3 days straight during the two-week trial.

During the trial, Tekashi 6ix9ine revealed the gang's inner workings and highlighted how in-fighting over his career started a feed between top leaders of the gang, which resulted in his kidnapping in July of 2018.

Another cooperating witness named Kristian "Ceo Kris" Cruz also testified against Mack.

During his testimony, Cruz revealed he and Mack were smuggling their drugs into Brooklyn with the help of former NYPD Sergeant Alicia Robinson, who is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

In December of 2019, Judge Paul Engelmayer rewarded Tekashi 6ix9ine for his cooperation by giving him a reduced, two-year prison sentence.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Styles P Gets Very Angry During Lie Detector Test On "Marriage Boot Camp"

The couple is getting therapy after experiencing tough times since losing their daughter Tai to suicide almost five years ago.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Jada Pinkett Smith Fans Divided Over Snoop Dogg's Red Table Talk

Some fans are taking Jada Pinkett to task for allowing Snoop to appear on the "Red Table Talk" after he made some disparaging remarks about Gayle King.

AllHipHop Staff

Offset & FaZe Clan Donate $50,000 To The American Cancer Society

Plus, the rapper/gamer's Call of Duty League team picks up a big win in ATL.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

R. Kelly Indicted On New Sex Charges As Feds Seize Millions From Disgraced Singer

R. Kelly accused of having sex with another minor in a brand new indictment.

Mike Winslow

by

KINGMufasa

Cardi B Defends Dwyane Wade's Daughter And Checks Homophobes

Cardi B aggressively defended Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya, who is in the process of transitioning from male to female.

AllHipHop Staff

Is Lizzo Set To Release A Thong Line With Tommy Hilfiger?

After mastering music, it looks like the Detroit-born entertainer is ready to move into making unmentionables.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

G Herbo Discusses Attending Therapy To Address His PTSD Diagnosis

The "Shooter" spitter is speaking out about dealing with posttraumatic stress disorder.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

PointGuard_QB

Beyonce Gives Moving Tribute To Kobe Bryant During Star-Studded "Celebration Of Life"

Kobe Bryant's life was celebrated in grand fashion today at the Staples Center in Los Angeles where Beyonce, Kobe's wife Vanessa, Shaquille O'Neal and many others paid tribute to the life of the late basketball star and his daughter.

AllHipHop Staff

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's 'Artist 2.0' Debuts As Most-Streamed Album Of The Week

The Atlantic recording artist earns another Top 5 entry.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Justin Bieber And Kanye West Remake Marvin Sapp Spiritual

Justin Bieber caught the holy ghost during Kanye West Sunday service, and belted out a spiritual.

AllHipHop Staff