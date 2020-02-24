Tekashi 6ix9ine's Testimony Secures 17-Year Sentence For Another Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods Leader

A top leader of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods was hit with a 17-year prison sentence for dealing drugs and raising hell with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

(AllHipHop News) A Nine Trey Gangsta Blood member convicted thanks to Tekashi 6ix9ine's testimony, received his sentence today.

Judge Paul Engelmayer sentenced Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack to 17 years in prison for selling drugs on behalf of the gang.

In October, a jury found Mack guilty of racketeering conspiracy and conspiring to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin while convicting Harv Ellison kidnapping Tekashi 6ix9ine.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said: “Aljermiah Mack was a leader of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, a violent gang that wreaked havoc across New York City. Now, thanks to the outstanding work of our partners at the NYPD, HSI, and ATF, he will spend the next 17 years in federal prison.”

In September of 2019, Mack and his co-defendant Anthony "Harv" Ellison faced off against Tekashi 6ix9ine, who testified against both men for 3 days straight during the two-week trial.

During the trial, Tekashi 6ix9ine revealed the gang's inner workings and highlighted how in-fighting over his career started a feed between top leaders of the gang, which resulted in his kidnapping in July of 2018.

Another cooperating witness named Kristian "Ceo Kris" Cruz also testified against Mack.

During his testimony, Cruz revealed he and Mack were smuggling their drugs into Brooklyn with the help of former NYPD Sergeant Alicia Robinson, who is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

In December of 2019, Judge Paul Engelmayer rewarded Tekashi 6ix9ine for his cooperation by giving him a reduced, two-year prison sentence.