Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued For $150 Million For Ruining Shooting Victim's Life

Tekashi 6ix9ine is looking at another lawsuit, stemming from his attempted shooting of Snow Billy.

(AllHipHop News) Tekashi 6ix9ine is facing his third lawsuit in as many days, after a woman who was shot during a revenge shooting he allegedly arranged sued him for $150 million.

Legal papers were filed by plaintiff Jane Doe on Thursday, who details the incident on July, 16th 2018 when she was hanging out in a courtyard at Brooklyn's 'Smurf Village' complex.

According to the woman, several members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang were also in attendance at the complex, filming a music video.

And when Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez, heard that some of the gang members responsible for his kidnapping were there, he allegedly ordered his crew to shoot them.

As the bullets started flying, the plaintiff claims she was hit in the foot, and also hurt her back and knee as she fell to the ground after being shot.

She required surgery, physical therapy and mental health treatment after the shooting, and couldn't continue working at her retail job for Century 21.

She also says she had to scrap her plans to attend the police academy.

While Tekashi apologized for the shooting in open court and offered to pay the woman's medical bills, she said that's not enough - hence her lawsuit.

Responding, Tekashi's attorney Dawn Florio told TMZ.com: "It's suspicious that the plaintiff only sued Daniel Hernandez who was never identified as the shooter in her case. The plaintiff did not sue the persons involved in her shooting. To be clear, Daniel did not shoot her."

Tekashi hasn't had a good month in the legal stakes - he's also facing a lawsuit from online retailer Fashion Nova and another from a former friend who claims the rapper ordered his shooting.

Anthony 'Harv' Ellison was found guilty in October for helping to snatch Tekashi off the streets of Brooklyn in 2018, on behalf of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Tekashi is currently serving a two-year prison sentence for crimes linked to his activity within the gang.