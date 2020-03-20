AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued For $150 Million For Ruining Shooting Victim's Life

AllHipHop Staff

Tekashi 6ix9ine is looking at another lawsuit, stemming from his attempted shooting of Snow Billy.

(AllHipHop News) Tekashi 6ix9ine is facing his third lawsuit in as many days, after a woman who was shot during a revenge shooting he allegedly arranged sued him for $150 million.

Legal papers were filed by plaintiff Jane Doe on Thursday, who details the incident on July, 16th 2018 when she was hanging out in a courtyard at Brooklyn's 'Smurf Village' complex.

According to the woman, several members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang were also in attendance at the complex, filming a music video.

And when Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez, heard that some of the gang members responsible for his kidnapping were there, he allegedly ordered his crew to shoot them.

As the bullets started flying, the plaintiff claims she was hit in the foot, and also hurt her back and knee as she fell to the ground after being shot.

She required surgery, physical therapy and mental health treatment after the shooting, and couldn't continue working at her retail job for Century 21.

She also says she had to scrap her plans to attend the police academy.

While Tekashi apologized for the shooting in open court and offered to pay the woman's medical bills, she said that's not enough - hence her lawsuit.

Responding, Tekashi's attorney Dawn Florio told TMZ.com: "It's suspicious that the plaintiff only sued Daniel Hernandez who was never identified as the shooter in her case. The plaintiff did not sue the persons involved in her shooting. To be clear, Daniel did not shoot her."

Tekashi hasn't had a good month in the legal stakes - he's also facing a lawsuit from online retailer Fashion Nova and another from a former friend who claims the rapper ordered his shooting.

Anthony 'Harv' Ellison was found guilty in October for helping to snatch Tekashi off the streets of Brooklyn in 2018, on behalf of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Tekashi is currently serving a two-year prison sentence for crimes linked to his activity within the gang.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Woman After Game's "Born To Rap" Profits To Satisfy $7 Million Judgment

Game could lose all of the proceeds from his latest album "Born To Rap" to a woman who is trying to get $7 million out of the Compton legend!

Nolan Strong

by

TherealJohnJoseph

Karrueche Calls Out People Calling Coronavirus The "Chinese Virus"

Donald Trump continues to use the phrase in press conferences and on Twitter.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

riyaan

Rick Ross Pays Off $1.5 Million Tax Bill

Rozay is getting his situation with the IRS straight.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Jgraham

Read Common"s Sweet Poem To Queen Latifah On Her 50th Birthday

Rap star Common celebrated Queen Latifah's birthday with a poem acknowledging the role she has played in shaping his career.

AllHipHop Staff

DVSN Announces Release Date For 'A Muse In Her Feelings' Album

The OVO signees tapped Snoh Aalegra for an Usher-sampled single.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B Giving Away Royalties From Coronavirus Hit Single

Cardi B says she is planning to give up her royalties from her viral "coronavirus" hit single.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Deveondi

Watch Freddie Gibbs Perform "Cataracts" & "Soul Right" For Vevo's 'Ctrl'

The video series highlights emerging and established acts making an impact in today’s music scene.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jeddah World Fest Featuring Janet Jackson, Future, Tyga & More To Air On AXS TV

Saudia Arabia hosted the kingdom’s first-ever global live music festival.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Uzi Vert Instructs His Fans To Stop Saying "F*ck Ebro"

The 'Eternal Atake' creator once tweeted that anyone over the age of 25 was an "old n*gga."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kourtney Kardashian Quotes Young Thug, Blames God For Coronavirus Pandemic

Kourtney borrows a theory from Young Thug to explain coronavirus, which is sweeping the world and shutting down entire countries.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Deveondi